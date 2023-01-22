We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce 256Ml

4.9(43)Write a review
Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce 256Ml
£3.15
£1.23/100ml

Product Description

  • Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce.
  • Tabasco®, the Diamond and Bottle Logos are trademarks of McIlhenny Co.
  • Preservative Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Halal
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 256ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Red Pepper (20%), Water, Distilled Vinegar, Pear Concentrate, Garlic, Onion, Tabasco® Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper and Salt), Ginger, Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Spices

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: On bottle.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bickery Food Group B.V.,
  • Postbus 433,
  • 1200 AK Hilversum,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Made by:
  • McIlhenny Company,

Return to

  • Bickery Food Group B.V.,
  • Postbus 433,
  • 1200 AK Hilversum,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Tabasco.com
  • Customer service: 1.800.634.9599

Net Contents

256ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1189 kJ / 280 Kcal
Fat0,7 g
of which saturates0,2 g
Carbohydrate65 g
of which sugars58 g
Protein1,4 g
Salt4,0 g
View all Sweet Chilli & Hot Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

43 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great addition to the kitchen cupboard.

5 stars

It was spicy but not too spicy. It had a kick to it but a sweet taste as well which balanced the sauce out.

This was definitely more spice than sweet! The spi

5 stars

This was definitely more spice than sweet! The spice wasn't all consuming and the sweetness really paired nicely. It was delicious in some wraps with chicken which is how I served but ill be taking this sauce with everything I think! 10/10

My new favourite sauce!

5 stars

Oh wow, this sauce is amazing, I'm so pleased I discovered it! It goes with anything, stir fries, chips, wraps, chicken, salads, whatever! So delicious, just the right balance between sweet and spicy. Love it!

Spicy but with a nice sweetness. I tried it with c

4 stars

Spicy but with a nice sweetness. I tried it with chicken but looking forward to trying it with more foods.

Perfect balance!

5 stars

Perfect balance of spicy and sweet, I think it is probably a bit more spicy than sweet, but not overpowering hotness. I had it with salad , and I can't wait to try it out with veggie burgers and chicken. I think it would be perfect for stir fries as well. Great sauce to have in your cupboard and can be used for almost any dish.

Nice recipe

5 stars

Lovely sauce with a twist. I like that it’s not only spicy but also a little sweet. Works well with rice dishes as a topping.

Excellent sauce

5 stars

I had not tried this sauce before but I'm pleased that I decided to try it. It has a good blend of sweet and spicy and goes well with salads, in sandwiches and on chips.

Truly is both sweet and spicy, as the product is d

4 stars

Truly is both sweet and spicy, as the product is described. Will give a kick and added flavour to any bland or uninteresting meal.

Spicy with a hint of sweetness

5 stars

Spicy but not too spicy, the sweet element takes the edge off. Great to liven up a dish.

Great flavours with lots of heat but the sweetness

5 stars

Great flavours with lots of heat but the sweetness balancing that out so perfect with a kebab or stir fry

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here