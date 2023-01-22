Tabasco Sweet & Spicy Pepper Sauce 256Ml

A great addition to the kitchen cupboard.
It was spicy but not too spicy. It had a kick to it but a sweet taste as well which balanced the sauce out.
This was definitely more spice than sweet! The spi
This was definitely more spice than sweet! The spice wasn't all consuming and the sweetness really paired nicely. It was delicious in some wraps with chicken which is how I served but ill be taking this sauce with everything I think! 10/10
My new favourite sauce!
Oh wow, this sauce is amazing, I'm so pleased I discovered it! It goes with anything, stir fries, chips, wraps, chicken, salads, whatever! So delicious, just the right balance between sweet and spicy. Love it!
Spicy but with a nice sweetness. I tried it with c
Spicy but with a nice sweetness. I tried it with chicken but looking forward to trying it with more foods.
Perfect balance!
Perfect balance of spicy and sweet, I think it is probably a bit more spicy than sweet, but not overpowering hotness. I had it with salad , and I can't wait to try it out with veggie burgers and chicken. I think it would be perfect for stir fries as well. Great sauce to have in your cupboard and can be used for almost any dish.
Nice recipe
Lovely sauce with a twist. I like that it’s not only spicy but also a little sweet. Works well with rice dishes as a topping.
Excellent sauce
I had not tried this sauce before but I'm pleased that I decided to try it. It has a good blend of sweet and spicy and goes well with salads, in sandwiches and on chips.
Truly is both sweet and spicy, as the product is d
Truly is both sweet and spicy, as the product is described. Will give a kick and added flavour to any bland or uninteresting meal.
Spicy with a hint of sweetness
Spicy but not too spicy, the sweet element takes the edge off. Great to liven up a dish.
Great flavours with lots of heat but the sweetness
Great flavours with lots of heat but the sweetness balancing that out so perfect with a kebab or stir fry