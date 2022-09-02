We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Fruity Granola Shot 25G

Tesco Fruity Granola Shot 25G

4.6(5)
Write a review

£0.50

£0.20/10g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
397kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

A mix of granola, pineapple juice infused cranberries, raspberry flavour apple pieces and sultanas.
SWEET AND FRUITY Ideal for snacking or as a breakfast topper
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (20%) [Cranberry, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Sunflower Oil], Raspberry Flavour Apple Pieces (20%) [Apple, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Elderberry Extract, Flavouring], Sultana (15%), Sugar, Barley Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

25g e

View all Dried Fruit, Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here