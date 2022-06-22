We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mccoy's Sizzling King Prawn Crisps Multipack 6X25g

4.7(6)Write a review
image 1 of Mccoy's Sizzling King Prawn Crisps Multipack 6X25g
£ 1.75
£1.17/100g
Clubcard Price

Each 25g pack contains

Energy
553kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2212kJ

Product Description

  • Sizzling King Prawn Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Boldly satisfying why not try another of our bold, distinctive flavours?
  • McCoy's Ridge Cut Flame Grilled Steak
  • McCoy's Ridge Cut Thai Sweet Chicken
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Full on Flavour
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Ridge Cut
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sizzling King Prawn Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetates, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings (contain Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavourings)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Soya, Gluten, Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
Energy2212kJ553kJ
-530kcal133kcal
Fat30g7.5g
of which Saturates2.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate55g14g
of which Sugars3.6g0.9g
Fibre3.9g1.0g
Protein6.3g1.6g
Salt1.5g0.38g
1 serving per pack--
6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

love these crispy ridged crisps .Used it to accomp

5 stars

love these crispy ridged crisps .Used it to accompany a smoked salmon roll.

These crisps are really strong in flavour. I would

5 stars

These crisps are really strong in flavour. I would purchase again.

Not a fan

3 stars

Tried them for something a bit different, not a fan.The taste was not prawn flavour. Won't be buying these again

Very nice to have this flavour

5 stars

Very nice to have this flavour

A good tingley prawn taste

5 stars

A good tingley prawn taste

I thought the product was very tasty and great val

5 stars

I thought the product was very tasty and great value for money packaging was really colourful loved the whole thing great product thankyou.😊

