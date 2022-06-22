Mccoy's Sizzling King Prawn Crisps Multipack 6X25g

love these crispy ridged crisps .Used it to accomp
love these crispy ridged crisps .Used it to accompany a smoked salmon roll.
These crisps are really strong in flavour. I would purchase again.
Not a fan
Tried them for something a bit different, not a fan.The taste was not prawn flavour. Won't be buying these again
Very nice to have this flavour
A good tingley prawn taste
I thought the product was very tasty and great value for money packaging was really colourful loved the whole thing great product thankyou.😊