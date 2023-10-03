Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml

Lynx Epic Fresh 48 Hours Deod Body Spray 150ml

Be your icon. All new LYNX Epic Fresh Body Spray for men is our most iconic fresh fragrance. We take freshness to a whole new level. Let our 48-hour-High Definition Fragrance bust odour and invigorate your senses. Our vibrant Grapefruit & Tropical Pineapple Scent brings energy and a zest for life. Walk with confidence. Inspire devotion. All new LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray now features an epic long-lasting scent. Bust odour and smell refreshed for 48 hours. Our formula helps you feel fresher for longer. All day. All night. No matter what. You’re ready. Take care of yourself and our planet. Our Epic Fresh Bodyspray packaging is already made with an Infinitely recyclable can, and by 2025 LYNX aims for all our packaging to be recyclable or to include recycled materials. At LYNX, we believe that one of the keys to attraction is an iconic fragrance. That’s why we’re dedicated to giving you all the tools to ensure that whenever opportunity knocks, you’re smelliing your absolute best. From our body spray to our shower gels, our antiperspirants to our roll-ons, we’re doing everything we can to make sure no one gets left out of the attraction game. All New LYNX. The future smells amazing. Directions for use: Spray across the chest to smell iconic and fresh. Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.

All NEW and upgraded LYNX Epic Fresh Body Spray for men 150ml. Bust odour and smell iconic fresh with our best ever fragrance. Revitalise your senses with Grapefruit & Tropical Pineapple. Our 48HRS high-definition fragrance will leave you feeling confident and smelling iconic. All day, all night. Smell refreshed for 48 hours with long lasting deodorant formula. Aerosol made with an infinitely recyclable can. Loving this Body Spray? Try LYNX skin cleanse products including LYNX Epic Fresh Shower Gel.

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

150 ℮