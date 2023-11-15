L'Oreal Paris Preference Vivids 8.624 Bright Red Permanent Hair Dye

L'OREAL PARIS PREFERENCE BRIGHT RED

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Bright Red bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Bright Red was inspired by the famous, bright and authentic red Moulin Rouge, located at the bottom of Montmartre hill. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. - Our Preference expertise is now at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Bright Red bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks* - Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 2X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust - Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks *Instrumental Test Bright Red was inspired by the famous, bright and authentic red Moulin Rouge, located at the bottom of Montmartre hill

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours, in 14 shimmering shades. Get high-intensity, bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colour experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. Goes well with Reference 9 Level Lift Extreme Platinum Bleach

Long-lasting, high-intensity red hair dye

Ingredients

Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Glyceryl Lauryl Ether, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Ethanolamine, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Ammonium Hydroxide, Dipropylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Poloxamer 338, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-O-Cresol, Oleyl Alcohol, Ammonium Thiolactate, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide Mea, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage