Tesco Focaccia Bread Mix 500G 500G

Preparation time: 15 minutes (plus 50 minutes proving time).

Baking time: 20-25 minutes.

You will need: 500g Focaccia Bread Mix; 330ml water; 30ml olive oil; a deep sided tray (approx. 20cm x 30cm).

Hand Baking Method:

1. Place the bread mix into a bowl and gradually add the water and olive oil using a rounded knife to combine the ingredients together till dough begins to form.

2. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.

3. Shape the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave to prove in a warm place for 20 minutes.

4. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured tray and flatten the dough so that it covers the tray.

5. When you have an even rectangle shape, press fingertips all over to create a dimple effect.

6. Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil on the surface of the dough.

7. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 for 20 minutes or until lightly golden and risen.

8. Cool in the tray for 5 minutes before placing onto a cooling rack.

Bread Machine Method:

Use your bread machine to create the dough, following your bread machine's instructions, then hand bake as above from step 4. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.