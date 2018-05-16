We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Focaccia Bread Mix 500G 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Focaccia Bread Mix 500G 500G
£1.00
£2.00/kg

One slice

Energy
500kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • Focaccia bread mix.
  • A strong bread mix perfect for Focaccia. Great to bake.
  • Fluffy and Flavourful Just add oil & water
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast, Sourdough Culture (Rye), Salt, Malted Barley Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation time: 15 minutes (plus 50 minutes proving time).

    Baking time: 20-25 minutes.

    You will need: 500g Focaccia Bread Mix; 330ml water; 30ml olive oil; a deep sided tray (approx. 20cm x 30cm).

    Hand Baking Method: 
    1. Place the bread mix into a bowl and gradually add the water and olive oil using a rounded knife to combine the ingredients together till dough begins to form.
    2. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.
    3. Shape the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave to prove in a warm place for 20 minutes.
    4. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured tray and flatten the dough so that it covers the tray.
    5. When you have an even rectangle shape, press fingertips all over to create a dimple effect. 
    6. Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil on the surface of the dough. 
    7. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 for 20 minutes or until lightly golden and risen.
    8. Cool in the tray for 5 minutes before placing onto a cooling rack. 

    Bread Machine Method:

    Use your bread machine to create the dough, following your bread machine's instructions, then hand bake as above from step 4.  All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1001kJ / 237kcal500kJ / 118kcal
Fat2.9g1.5g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Polyunsaturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate41.7g20.9g
Sugars4.0g2.0g
Fibre2.8g1.4g
Protein9.5g4.8g
Salt0.67g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
View all Flour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

You must try this bread mix

5 stars

Fantastic product and made the best Focaccia that I have tasted in years. It's a pity its not more widely available in all Tesco stores

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here