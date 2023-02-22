We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yorkshire Tea Toast & Jam Tea Bags 40S 125G

3.9(7)Write a review
Yorkshire Tea Toast & Jam Tea Bags 40S 125G
£2.30
£1.84/100g

Product Description

  • Black tea with natural flavourings.
  • Our box is recyclable.
  • We want our environmental impact to be positive and part of this is making our packaging as recyclable, reusable and compostable as possible. To find out more, visit www.yorkshiretea.co.uk/packaging
  • A proper breakfasty brew
  • Toast? Jam?! Yep, you read that right - we've squished the taste of the world's greatest breakfast combo into an extra strong Yorkshire Tea blend. It's a mighty morning brew with a lip-smacking smattering of toasty, jammy loveliness, ready to send you into the day with a spring in your step, a smile in your soul and absolutely no jam on your chin.
  • Oh, and like all our products, it's completely CarbonNeutral.®
  • We work hard to make a brew you'll be proud of and because of you, we've been able to do lots of good stuff around the world-like planting millions of trees, investing in our tea and growing communities and supporting grassroots cricket.
  • Carbon Neutral
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C023337, www.fsc.org
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Rainforest Alliance certification helps protect the environment and ensure sustainable livelihoods
  • Ethical Tea Partnership - Improving the lives of tea workers and their environment
  • Good Housekeeping Award - Best tasting tea brand 2020
  • Please recycle this box
  • Yorkshire Tea is a registered trade mark of Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire.

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea*, Natural Flavourings (10%), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end, see top of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew everyday teabags for 4-5 minutes.
  • Enjoy with or without milk.

Number of uses

40 Count

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Our proper brew promise
  • We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy It. If anything's not up to scratch, call us on 0800 328 1886 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD,
  • England.

Net Contents

125g ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Absolutely delicious.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious replacement for pudding. Calorie free and satisfying after dinner. Made me feel as though I had had pudding. Make it as strong or weak as you like and just add milk to taste. What is not to like.

This is a good product and really tastes like tea

5 stars

This is a good product and really tastes like tea jam. & toast! Would definitely buy again.

Don't taste nice at all.

2 stars

For me, tastes nothing like toast & jam. It just wasn't nice .....!

Pleasant Strawberry and Toast Flavour

5 stars

This tea is lovely, as well as their other flavours. It definitely smells of toast and jam and the flavour comes through too. I recommend all the flavours (Bedtime Brew and Malty Biscuit Brew)

I love this!!

5 stars

I love this!!

Fruit scent but no flavour. Weak tea. I won't be

2 stars

Fruit scent but no flavour. Weak tea. I won't be buying again.

its ok

3 stars

Not the strongest tea on the market but has a nice taste of fruit

