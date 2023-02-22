Yorkshire Tea Toast & Jam Tea Bags 40S 125G

Absolutely delicious.
Absolutely delicious replacement for pudding. Calorie free and satisfying after dinner. Made me feel as though I had had pudding. Make it as strong or weak as you like and just add milk to taste. What is not to like.
This is a good product and really tastes like tea
This is a good product and really tastes like tea jam. & toast! Would definitely buy again.
Don't taste nice at all.
For me, tastes nothing like toast & jam. It just wasn't nice .....!
Pleasant Strawberry and Toast Flavour
This tea is lovely, as well as their other flavours. It definitely smells of toast and jam and the flavour comes through too. I recommend all the flavours (Bedtime Brew and Malty Biscuit Brew)
I love this!!
Fruit scent but no flavour. Weak tea. I won't be
Fruit scent but no flavour. Weak tea. I won't be buying again.
its ok
Not the strongest tea on the market but has a nice taste of fruit