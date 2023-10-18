SALTER MEGASTONE THERMO COLLAR FAMILY PAN 28CM

This family pan from the Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Collection is great for making healthier food in large portions for the whole family. Use little or no oil to make pastas and stews with its non-stick coating that is 12x longer lasting and safe to use with metal utensils. Featuring a heat indicator collar that changes colour when the pan reaches optimum cooking temperature. Crafted from forged aluminium and conveniently dishwasher safe, this pan is ideal for everyday use in any kitchen.