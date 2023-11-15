We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Noughty To The Rescue Moisture Boost Conditioner 250Ml



5(1)
£8.00

£3.20/100ml

Vegan

Noughty To The Rescue Moisture Boost Cond 250ml
Like a knight in shining armour, this intensely moisturising conditioner helps transform dry locks, splits, snaps and that dreaded frizz. Packed with extracts of sweet almond, sunflower seed, shea butter and coconut oil. It's the perfect fairytale ending.
97% NaturalFor dry and damaged hairWith sweet almond & sunflower seedCruelty Free InternationalSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Coco-Caprylate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Phytate, Sodium Chloride, Wheat Amino Acids, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Coumarin

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: After washing, squeeze out excess water. Massage evenly through hair, then rinse away. For best results, use with to the rescue shampoo. Colour may vary due to natural extracts.

