Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit Cider 4X330ml

Ok
Taste is ok not very sweet but i do like its under 100cal per can
Good
If you like strongbow you’ll like this. Its a basic cider but something a bit different from plain cider
Delicious
Delicious taste. Strongbow never fails. Perfect as chilled. Loved it!!!
Fewer calories
Similar taste to the original drink but fewer calories, so thumbs up from me. Bought as part of a special promotion.
Fruity
Lovely fruity flavour. Not too sour. Reminds me a blackcurrant squash. This product was bought as part of promotion
Nice low calorie cider
Good cider without all of the calories. The pack size is great for a grab and go pack if you just want a few cans for the evening and the taste is almost identical to the full fat version. It was fairly priced and i believ it was good value for money. Tried as part of a cashback promotion.
Same taste
Same taste less calories, Perfect summer drink full of flavour
As good as the original
I thought that these were as good as the original but my husband who is more of a cider drinker reckoned that the taste was not as fine. It’s a more healthy option though so that’s a win in my book
amazing
amazingley great tasting fruit cider will definatley buy again
Fruity taste cider
Fruity tasting cider. Also not too sweet. Very refreshing drink. Purchased as part of a promotion.