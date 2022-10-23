We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit Cider 4X330ml

4.4(59)Write a review
£3.80
£2.88/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider with Blackberry and Blackcurrant Juices and Flavours.
  • Refreshingly light tasting cider - a new twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 95 calories per slimline can and natural berry flavourings.
  • STRONGBOW ULTRA DARK FRUIT CIDER is a refreshingly light cider and a new twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 95 calories, 4% ABV and natural berry flavours, all served up in a sleek new 330ml slimline can.
  • STRONGBOW ULTRA DARK FRUIT is an exciting new kind of lower calorie cider that doesn't compromise on great taste.
  • A refreshing twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 30% fewer calories.
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Nothing beats the excitment of trying something new.
  • So go on, try something new. Because new tastes good.
  • Contains Sugars and Sweetener.
  • For Sale as One Complete Unit.
  • 95 Kcal Per Can
  • Refreshingly Light Cider
  • Natural Berry Flavourings
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener: Sucralose, Sodium Chloride, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Can Base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • HBBV,
  • Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21,

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • For more information visit: strongbow.com.
  • ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy119 kJ/28 kcal
59 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ok

3 stars

Taste is ok not very sweet but i do like its under 100cal per can

Good

4 stars

If you like strongbow you’ll like this. Its a basic cider but something a bit different from plain cider

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious taste. Strongbow never fails. Perfect as chilled. Loved it!!!

Fewer calories

4 stars

Similar taste to the original drink but fewer calories, so thumbs up from me. Bought as part of a special promotion.

Fruity

3 stars

Lovely fruity flavour. Not too sour. Reminds me a blackcurrant squash. This product was bought as part of promotion

Nice low calorie cider

4 stars

Good cider without all of the calories. The pack size is great for a grab and go pack if you just want a few cans for the evening and the taste is almost identical to the full fat version. It was fairly priced and i believ it was good value for money. Tried as part of a cashback promotion.

Same taste

5 stars

Same taste less calories, Perfect summer drink full of flavour

As good as the original

4 stars

I thought that these were as good as the original but my husband who is more of a cider drinker reckoned that the taste was not as fine. It’s a more healthy option though so that’s a win in my book

amazing

5 stars

amazingley great tasting fruit cider will definatley buy again

Fruity taste cider

4 stars

Fruity tasting cider. Also not too sweet. Very refreshing drink. Purchased as part of a promotion.

