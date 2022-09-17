We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest Mocha Cake

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mocha Cake
£15.00
£15.00/each

Per 84g

Energy
1550kJ
370kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
18.9g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1845kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee and chocolate flavoured sponges filled and covered with coffee flavoured buttercream and finished with chocolate flavoured buttercream with edible decorations.
  • An indulgent triple layered mocha sponge cake, each filled and coated with a rich cocoa & coffee buttercream. Hand decorated with cocoa nibbed topped chocolate decoration, coffee bean chocolate, finished with a chocolate sauce drizzle, and cocoa dusting making for a decadent treat in every slice.
  • Soft Coffee and Chocolate sponges with Brazilian Coffee and Caramel flavoured Buttercream. Hand finished with chocolate drizzle and chocolate decorations.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coffee Flavoured Buttercream (30%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coffee Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectins)], Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (12%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Egg White], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Coffee Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Nibs, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Whipping Cream (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring, Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Coffee, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean
    between cuts. 

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 84g
Energy1845kJ / 441kcal1550kJ / 370kcal
Fat22.5g18.9g
Saturates8.5g7.2g
Carbohydrate55.6g46.7g
Sugars38.3g32.2g
Fibre2.1g1.8g
Protein2.9g2.5g
Salt0.31g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not so yummy

2 stars

Bought this cake back in June and it was one of the most delicious birthday cakes I have tasted...... however roll on to September another birthday bought this cake again but they have definitely changed the recipe. Now it is dry and heavy on the caramel. So disappointed 😒

unfortunately it was very sugary and almost dry( t

2 stars

unfortunately it was very sugary and almost dry( the cake was delivered around 8pm and it was marked "best before" with the next date, seriously? maybe the product's expiration date needed to be shortened, but it was nothing like previously described rich, moist and not too sweet gourmet cake( very disappointed, waste of money.

The best cake I have had for a long while...

5 stars

This was in the reduction section greatly reduced, so bought it to try. So lovely and moist, not too sweet. Good size. Everyone enjoyed it. Definitely will buy again for a birthday etc

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

I had to come and say this is one of the nicest cakes I have ever tasted, and I've tasted alot ! It was lovely and choclatey with an amazing coffee hit aswell. Absolutely delicious. 100 % will but this again . Thank you tesco x

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here