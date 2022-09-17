Tesco Finest Mocha Cake

Not so yummy
Bought this cake back in June and it was one of the most delicious birthday cakes I have tasted...... however roll on to September another birthday bought this cake again but they have definitely changed the recipe. Now it is dry and heavy on the caramel. So disappointed 😒
unfortunately it was very sugary and almost dry( the cake was delivered around 8pm and it was marked "best before" with the next date, seriously? maybe the product's expiration date needed to be shortened, but it was nothing like previously described rich, moist and not too sweet gourmet cake( very disappointed, waste of money.
The best cake I have had for a long while...
This was in the reduction section greatly reduced, so bought it to try. So lovely and moist, not too sweet. Good size. Everyone enjoyed it. Definitely will buy again for a birthday etc
Absolutely delicious
I had to come and say this is one of the nicest cakes I have ever tasted, and I've tasted alot ! It was lovely and choclatey with an amazing coffee hit aswell. Absolutely delicious. 100 % will but this again . Thank you tesco x