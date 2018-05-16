Product Description
- Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappies Size 6 X30
- Meet Our Friends
- JJ
- The kid with a curl like an ice cream swirl and big warm smile. He loves to lend a hand and learn new things.
- Cece
- Cece is bright, energetic and loves to dance - especially ballet!
- Ready to join the fun?
- Find exclusive Rascal + Friends x CoComelon content and activities at:
- www.rascalandfriends.com
- 12 Excellent Original Dermatest 2020
- dermatest-guarantee.de
- OEKO-TEX® Confidence in Textiles
- Standard 100
- HK001 153558 Testex
- Tested for harmful substances. www.oeko-tex-tax.com/standard100
- 12hr Leak Protection*
- Dry day + night*
- *Up to 12 hours protection. Hours will vary according to individual baby's urine amount and bladder habits.
- Rascal + Friends premium nappies are made to move in, power through the night without leaks in, are feather soft and don't cost a butt-load.
- Made with No Nasties, Just Love
- Designed and developed in New Zealand with love and care, our premium nappies are made from high quality materials sourced from around the world. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, our nappies contain no latex, lotions, fragrances, or harsh chemicals. R+F nappies are made from quality materials to meet the European OEKO-TEX standard 100 test declaring them free of more than 100 undesirable substances.
- Here at Rascal + Friends we get it, we're parents too. We know that you just need a nappy that works, and is safe on your baby's skin.
- That's why we've teamed up with our friends at CoComelon, to bring you a nappy that's both seriously good and seriously fun.
- Seriously Good features R+F™
- Here at Rascal + Friends we've spent years developing what we believe are the best nappies in town. Made with seriously good features for wriggling, crawling, climbing little humans, we've got you covered. Try us, love us!
- Contents may vary in colour, style, decoration and shape from images shown on packaging or in advertising.
- © 2022. All rights reserved.
- CoComelon™ Copyright © 2022 Moonbug Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
- Dermatologically certified
- No lotions, no fragrance
- Safe on sensitive skin
- Feather soft
- Secure + comfy fit
- Breathable layer
- Absorbent 3D core
- 3 layers of protection
- Unique deep pocket
- Double leak guards
- Strong grip tabs
- Stretchy high back waistband
- Soft leg cuffs
- BioChecked - Non Glyphosate Certified
- Allergy Tested
- Wood Pulp from Sustainable Forests
- Cruelty free and vegan
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Keep your Rascal Safe
- To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any torn or unsealed nappies. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, nappies will burn if exposed to flame.
Name and address
- ZURU UK Limited.,
- First Floor Templeback,
- 10 Temple Back,
- Bristol,
- United Kingdom,
- BS1 6FL.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any questions or feedback for the R+F team, please visit our website - rascalandfriends.com and click on contact us.
Net Contents
30 x Nappies
Safety information
Keep your Rascal Safe To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any torn or unsealed nappies. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, nappies will burn if exposed to flame.
