Itsu Pork & Truffle Gyoza 240G

Really enjoyed these and stocked up the next opportunity I had!
Gyoza Filling (Cabbage, Pork Shoulder (20%), Pork Fat (10%), White Onion, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Spring Onion, Garlic, Apple Puree [Apple, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid], Tofu [Soya Beans, Water], Sesame Oil, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Textured Soya Protein, Truffle Flavouring, Water, Iodised Salt [Salt, Potassium Iodate], Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: 4-6 mins
Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to pan of simmering water [do not boil]
- Simmer for 4-6 mins then drain.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 10 mins
Pan cook [authentic Japanese style]
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza & cook for 5 mins.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 mins until all the water evaporates.
Steam
Instructions: 8 mins
[Recommended]
- Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 mins.
Made in Germany with pork from the EU
This pack contains 2-3 servings
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g/serving (5 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|770
|Energy (kcal)
|184
|Fat (g)
|7.7
|of which saturates (g)
|2.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19
|of which sugars (g)
|3.8
|Fibre (g)
|2.3
|Protein (g)
|8.4
|Salt (g)
|1.18
