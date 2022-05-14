We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Itsu Pork & Truffle Gyoza 240G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Itsu Pork & Truffle Gyoza 240G
£ 3.95
£16.46/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with pork and vegetables with truffle flavouring
  • For easy and delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
  • For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, Itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine
  • CJ Cheiljedang corp.
  • Eat beautiful
  • Ready in 3 1/2 mins
  • Source of protein
  • CJ - Innovation with the leading, Purveyor of quality food of Korea
  • Pack size: 240G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Cabbage, Pork Shoulder (20%), Pork Fat (10%), White Onion, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Spring Onion, Garlic, Apple Puree [Apple, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid], Tofu [Soya Beans, Water], Sesame Oil, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Textured Soya Protein, Truffle Flavouring, Water, Iodised Salt [Salt, Potassium Iodate], Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: 4-6 mins
Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to pan of simmering water [do not boil]
- Simmer for 4-6 mins then drain.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 10 mins
Pan cook [authentic Japanese style]
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza & cook for 5 mins.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 mins until all the water evaporates.

Steam
Instructions: 8 mins
[Recommended]
- Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 mins.

Produce of

Made in Germany with pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • [Make your own dipping sauce]
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own [with a dipping sauce]
  • With vegetables/salad
  • In stir-fries
  • In soup/broth
  • With rice/noodles

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100g/serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)770
Energy (kcal)184
Fat (g)7.7
of which saturates (g)2.7
Carbohydrate (g)19
of which sugars (g)3.8
Fibre (g)2.3
Protein (g)8.4
Salt (g)1.18
This pack contains 2-3 servings-
View all Frozen Oriental & Chinese Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really enjoyed these and stocked up the next oppor

5 stars

Really enjoyed these and stocked up the next opportunity I had!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here