We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Gold Kiwi 4 Pack

4.3(19)Write a review
Tesco Perfectly Ripe Gold Kiwi 4 Pack
£ 2.10
£0.52/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Perfectly Ripe Gold Kiwi 4pk

Information

View all Mango, Kiwi & Exotic Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

19 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great fruit...but from too distant a source.

5 stars

Fruit was firm, in good condition. I use a lot of fruit and often it is dated the day following my delivery, which is annoying, but this fruit was perfect.

A favourite… especially when fresh and ripe.

5 stars

Always a favourite of mine, especially when they are fresh and ripe. Thank you Tesco.

Delicious fruit

5 stars

Beautiful and far superior

Sour and hard

2 stars

Unfortunately these were not ripe as suggested and were pretty hard and sour. Have had golden kiwi before from elsewhere which were lovely so was really disappointed with these ones

Sweet with a tang.

5 stars

Very sweet, with a very pleasant tang. Makes a great addition to my breakfast.

I prefer the golden kiwi over the normal kiwi as i

5 stars

I prefer the golden kiwi over the normal kiwi as it is sweeter. Worth the extra cost.

Better than the green ones

5 stars

Great to see them available at Tesco, had them in my fridge for a couple of days and were sweet and juicy. Worth the money as no hard white bit in the middle. Like them more than the green ones.

Sweet and juicy Kiwi fruit

5 stars

Delicious sweet and juicy. I tend to cut off the bottom of the fruit and eat the kiwi with a spoon, like an egg.

The green ones are better

3 stars

They were very ripe & if I’m honest, not that flavoursome, I’ll definitely be going back to the good old green ones

They ripened well but, quite frankly, they were ra

3 stars

They ripened well but, quite frankly, they were rather tasteless compared to the green kiwi fruit. I would not buy them again.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here