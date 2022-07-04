Tesco Perfectly Ripe Gold Kiwi 4 Pack

Great fruit...but from too distant a source.
Fruit was firm, in good condition. I use a lot of fruit and often it is dated the day following my delivery, which is annoying, but this fruit was perfect.
Always a favourite of mine, especially when they are fresh and ripe. Thank you Tesco.
Beautiful and far superior
Sour and hard
Unfortunately these were not ripe as suggested and were pretty hard and sour. Have had golden kiwi before from elsewhere which were lovely so was really disappointed with these ones
Very sweet, with a very pleasant tang. Makes a great addition to my breakfast.
I prefer the golden kiwi over the normal kiwi as it is sweeter. Worth the extra cost.
Great to see them available at Tesco, had them in my fridge for a couple of days and were sweet and juicy. Worth the money as no hard white bit in the middle. Like them more than the green ones.
Delicious sweet and juicy. I tend to cut off the bottom of the fruit and eat the kiwi with a spoon, like an egg.
They were very ripe & if I’m honest, not that flavoursome, I’ll definitely be going back to the good old green ones
They ripened well but, quite frankly, they were rather tasteless compared to the green kiwi fruit. I would not buy them again.