Wet Brush Pink Glitter Shower Detangler

IntelliFlex® bristles allow for: 45% Less breakage*, 55% Less effort**, 100% Happier hair *Independent clinical trials show IntelliFlex® bristles are less damaging than a traditional styling brush Meet the Shower Detangler Detangle, rinse, hang, repeat This brush knows how to multitask. It gently detangles while distributing conditioning treatments evenly in the shower, plus it's designed without a cushion for easy cleaning and air drying—not to mention it has a convenient shower hook handle. When you're finished detangling, just rinse it off and hang it up! Designed for easy cleaning and air drying OmniFlex™ technology contours to the shape of your scalp for superior comfort Exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex® bristles glide through tangles with ease Minimizes pain and protects against split ends and breakage Lets you brush with less force so you can detangle with less damage to your hair** **Independent clinical trials show IntelliFlex® bristles use less force than another leading detangling brush

Shower-friendly hangable design plus detangling without breakage or pain Works wonders on all hair types

Made in China

Preparation and Usage