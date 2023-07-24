Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray Wipe Done White Blossom 800Ml

FLASH WIPE DONE B/ROOM SPRAY WHT BLSOM 800ML

Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Anti-bacterial Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your to-do into a ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes water marks & soap scum on your bathroom surfaces with no extra steps - no scrubbing, no streaks. It leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces, killing 99.9% of bacteria! A spray a day keeps the water marks away!

Sparkling Clean in a Flash Removes water marks & soap scum No streaks Antibacterial. Kills 99.9% of bacteria Dermatologically tested

Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Disinfectants

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage