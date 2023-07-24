We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray Wipe Done White Blossom 800Ml

FLASH WIPE DONE B/ROOM SPRAY WHT BLSOM 800ML
Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Anti-bacterial Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your to-do into a ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes water marks & soap scum on your bathroom surfaces with no extra steps - no scrubbing, no streaks. It leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces, killing 99.9% of bacteria! A spray a day keeps the water marks away!
Sparkling Clean in a FlashRemoves water marks & soap scumNo streaksAntibacterial. Kills 99.9% of bacteriaDermatologically tested
Pack size: 800ML

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Disinfectants

800ml ℮

SPRAY: ON OFF. WIPE: with a damp microfibre cloth. No need to rinse. DONE! SPARKLING CLEAN IN A FLASH. To disinfect: leave to act for 5 mins before wiping/rinsing. For shower/bath screens: Spray right after showering. Rinse with your shower head. Done.

