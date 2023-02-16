We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 400G

Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 400G
£0.80
£0.20/100g

1/2 of a can

Energy
649kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.7g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 325kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • †Reduced fat custard.
  • Made with British Milk Blended in a Devon creamery for silky sweetness
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 mins
900W 45 secs
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Microwave for 800W 1 minute / 900W 45 seconds. Stir then microwave for 800W 1 minute / 900W 45 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3 - 4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy325kJ / 77kcal649kJ / 154kcal
Fat1.7g3.4g
Saturates1.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate13.0g26.0g
Sugars7.4g14.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.4g4.8g
Salt0.10g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
† Contains 54% less fat than standard Tesco 400g can of ready to serve custard--
Tasty custard

5 stars

Tasty and nice and thick good hot for a crumble or cold, recommend.

Good taste

5 stars

Its good quality . Good price. Tasty and more healthy with reduced fat

Absolutely first rate.

5 stars

It was very good quality, very creamy and thick. I use it a lot either hot with crumble or cold with fruit and jelly.

A good product

4 stars

The consistency was good, as was the taste. I like the fact that the fat content is lower. If I was looking for something to criticise, I would suggest that less colouring was used. I prefer low fat options and was sad that the low fat option on evaporated milk was discontinued.

Yummy

5 stars

Tastes good and convenient, quicker than using custard powder.

Perfect Consistency

5 stars

As I am recovering from radiotherapy treatment for throat cancer, I am having great difficulty eating properly. I rely mainly i ceral, soups and desserts and this custard is just the right consistency for me to pour over and enjoy a slice of cake or something similar.

Perfect custard in a can

5 stars

Perfect custard when you don’t have time to make from scratch

nice

5 stars

smooth and light

good value for money. tastes better then any other

5 stars

good value for money. tastes better then any other custard

As I am limited to eat 5% in 100g of fat, this rea

5 stars

As I am limited to eat 5% in 100g of fat, this really suits my dietary needs. I also find your ingredient analysis for all your products very helpful.

