Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 400G

Tasty custard
Tasty and nice and thick good hot for a crumble or cold, recommend.
Good taste
Its good quality . Good price. Tasty and more healthy with reduced fat
Absolutely first rate.
It was very good quality, very creamy and thick. I use it a lot either hot with crumble or cold with fruit and jelly.
A good product
The consistency was good, as was the taste. I like the fact that the fat content is lower. If I was looking for something to criticise, I would suggest that less colouring was used. I prefer low fat options and was sad that the low fat option on evaporated milk was discontinued.
Yummy
Tastes good and convenient, quicker than using custard powder.
Perfect Consistency
As I am recovering from radiotherapy treatment for throat cancer, I am having great difficulty eating properly. I rely mainly i ceral, soups and desserts and this custard is just the right consistency for me to pour over and enjoy a slice of cake or something similar.
Perfect custard in a can
Perfect custard when you don’t have time to make from scratch
nice
smooth and light
good value for money. tastes better then any other
good value for money. tastes better then any other custard
As I am limited to eat 5% in 100g of fat, this rea
As I am limited to eat 5% in 100g of fat, this really suits my dietary needs. I also find your ingredient analysis for all your products very helpful.