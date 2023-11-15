We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Slayer Heat Protectant Spray 150ml

£6.00

£4.00/100ml

L'OR/P ELVIVE HEAT PROTECTANT SPRAY 150ML
Up to 230°C heat protection*Keeps hair sleek and frizz-free for up to 3 days straight*Discover Elvive Dream lengths Heat Slayer spray by L'Oreal Paris for sleek hair that lasts, part of the in-between washes style extender range, to style hair and maximise care without water. It protects and smooths hair whilst styling keeping hair sleek and frizz-free for up to 3 days straight*! The formula is powered by Genamine-si technology, moisturising agents offer a lightweight milky formula that cares for the hair and eases manageability. With a heat shield of up to 230°C heat protection* protecting your hair from damage- hair is sleek, soft and protected. L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Slayer is effective on long hair that's damaged, dry or frizzy. Ideal for achieving a straight sleek hair style. To apply, after washing spray directly onto lengths and ends of damp to dry hair, style your hair with your usual heat tools. *instrumental test. L'Oreal Elvive, the UKs no1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
Goes well withL'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair ShampooL'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair ConditionerL'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water
Powered by moisturising agentsLeaves hair feeling smooth and protected
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

1239805 A, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-100, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Laureth-23, Laureth-4, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C266370/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage

Dream Lengths Heat Slayer is a leave-in styling aid. Shake well before use. Section damp to dry hair into 3 even pieces. Spray generously onto lengths and ends. Do not rinse. After application style your hair with your usual heat tools.
