L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Slayer Heat Protectant Spray 150ml

L'OR/P ELVIVE HEAT PROTECTANT SPRAY 150ML

Up to 230°C heat protection* Keeps hair sleek and frizz-free for up to 3 days straight* Discover Elvive Dream lengths Heat Slayer spray by L'Oreal Paris for sleek hair that lasts, part of the in-between washes style extender range, to style hair and maximise care without water. It protects and smooths hair whilst styling keeping hair sleek and frizz-free for up to 3 days straight*! The formula is powered by Genamine-si technology, moisturising agents offer a lightweight milky formula that cares for the hair and eases manageability. With a heat shield of up to 230°C heat protection* protecting your hair from damage- hair is sleek, soft and protected. L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Slayer is effective on long hair that's damaged, dry or frizzy. Ideal for achieving a straight sleek hair style. To apply, after washing spray directly onto lengths and ends of damp to dry hair, style your hair with your usual heat tools. *instrumental test. L'Oreal Elvive, the UKs no1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

L'Oreal Paris Elvive, the UKs No1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Powered by moisturising agents Leaves hair feeling smooth and protected

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

1239805 A, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-100, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Laureth-23, Laureth-4, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C266370/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage