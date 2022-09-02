Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce 340G

Chicken Karahi

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 300g diced chicken breast; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add chicken and fry until browned.

2. Stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling and the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Vegetable Karahi

Cooking time: 30 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 sliced pepper (approx. 120g); 1 tin chickpeas (400g, 240g drained); 2 sweet potatoes - diced. (approx. 200g); 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pepper and fry until softened.

2. Add the chickpeas and sweet potato and cook until the potato starts to soften.

3. Stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling and the vegetables are thoroughly cooked through.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Lamb Karahi Curry

Cooking time: 3 hours.

Method: Hob/Oven.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 300g diced lamb; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3

2. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Fry the lamb until it has browned.

3. Stir in the jar of sauce.

4. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.