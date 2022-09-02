We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce 340G

Write a review
£1.80
£0.53/100g

1/2 of a jar

Energy
348kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 205kJ / 49kcal

Product Description

  • A medium spiced tomato based curry with fried onions and ground roast spices.
  • A Northern Indian inspired curry sauce, made with tomatoes, roasted spices and Kashmiri chilli powder.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (60%), Fried Onion (15%) [Onion, Sunflower Oil], Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Ground Roast Coriander, Salt, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Ground Coriander, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Mint, Nutmeg, Clove, Dill, Fennel, Mace.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chicken Karahi

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 300g diced chicken breast; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add chicken and fry until browned.

    2. Stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling and the chicken is thoroughly cooked. 

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

     

    Vegetable Karahi

    Cooking time: 30 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 sliced pepper (approx. 120g); 1 tin chickpeas (400g, 240g drained); 2 sweet potatoes - diced. (approx. 200g); 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pepper and fry until softened.

    2. Add the chickpeas and sweet potato and cook until the potato starts to soften.

    3. Stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling and the vegetables are thoroughly cooked through.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

     

    Lamb Karahi Curry

    Cooking time: 3 hours.

    Method: Hob/Oven.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 300g diced lamb; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3

    2. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Fry the lamb until it has browned.

    3. Stir in the jar of sauce.

    4. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (170g)
Energy205kJ / 49kcal348kJ / 83kcal
Fat1.8g3.0g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate5.6g9.6g
Sugars4.0g6.9g
Fibre1.8g3.0g
Protein1.7g3.0g
Salt0.64g1.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Curry Pastes

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Awful

1 stars

Awful curry sauce, the old finest range was much better, will not be buying again

Horrible

1 stars

Awful hotter than medium as suggested on jar the old fines sauces tasted much better will not be buying again

