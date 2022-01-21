We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

John Frieda Vibrant Shine Colour Shine Shampoo 250Ml

4.7(23)
Vegan

J/F Vibrant Sh Colour Shine Shampoo 250ml
Instantly bring out the best in your colour, and add shine to all shades and styles with John Frieda's Vibrant Shine Colour Shine Shampoo.This innovative formula, with lightweight Rosehip Oil & Shine-Enhancing Complex, cleanses and illuminates hair from within without weighing it down, amplifying glossy shine to bring out the best in your colour.
- SLS/SLES Sulfate-free & Silicone-free- Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair- Vegan-friendly
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Propanediol, Parfum, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Isopentyldiol, Sodium Hydroxide, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: A little of this unique formula goes a long way. Gently massage Vibrant Shine Shampoo into wet hair, lather and rinse well. Follow with Vibrant Shine Conditioner.Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair.

