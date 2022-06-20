We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Spray Summer Fruits 1L

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Spray Summer Fruits 1L

£2.50

£2.50/litre

£2.50

£2.50/litre

DETTOL ANTIBAC CLEANING SPRAY SUMMER FRUITS 1L www.rbeuroinfo.com
Kills 99.9% of bacteria & covid-19 virus††Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2Ingredients:Germ Protection - Benzalkonium, ChlorideHelpers - Water, Trisodium Salt of MGDAFree From - BleachCleaners - Alkyl Dimethyl Amine Oxide, Phenoxyisopropanol, MonoethanolamineFreshness - Fragrance
A.I.S.E. ©Dettol and the Dettol logo are trademarks of the RB group of companies
Powers Through Grease, Burnt on Food & Kitchen DirtKills 99.9% of bacteria, such as E.Coli3X cleaning power: powers through grease, burnt on food and kitchen dirt
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Per 100g product contains 0.11g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for:Kitchen surfaces, sinks and tapsToilet seats, baths and shower screensCooker hobsNot Suitable for:Porous surfaces such as marble, wood, painted surfaces, enamel / metal surfaces or gold-plated fittings. Do not allow prolonged soaking on plastic.How to Use:Turn the nozzle to 'on' position. Keeping the bottle upright, spray from 20-25cm away. Leave for up to 5 minutes, wipe clean, then rinse. Always test on an inconspicuous area for 5 minutes before use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.

