Kind Maple Pecan & Almond Bars 3X30g

Kind Maple Pecan & Almond Bars 3X30g
£2.50
£2.78/100g

1x Bar = 30g

Energy
746kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2486kJ 600kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed Nuts (82%) Bar with Pecans (28%), Almonds (27%) Peanuts (27%) and Maple Syrup (2%).
  • CHOOSE LOVE is an organisation that provides support for refugees & displaced people worldwide. From lifesaving search & rescue boats, food and toiletry products, legal advice & much more, the work they do is truly invaluable in giving refugees the resources they need.
  • KIND® has partnered with CHOOSE LOVE for over 5 years supporting through donations & continuing to share the message of the incredible work they do. Both KIND® & CHOOSE LOVE's values are centred on kindness & helping others. The belief in the power of love & kindness. Through little changes to our choices & mindsets, we can change the world.
  • KIND® are so excited to share their limited edition CHOOSE LOVE bars designed by the incredible artist Majid Adin. Majid was forced to leave his country after his online blog upset the regime. He arrived in the UK in 2016 & has been supported by CHOOSE LOVE. KIND®'s limited edition CHOOSE LOVE bars are available in three of our delicious flavours; Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Caramel Almond Sea Salt & Maple Pecan Almond.
  • For more information about our collaboration with CHOOSE LOVE, please visit https://kindsnacks.co.uk/chooselove
  • To learn more about CHOOSE LOVE or if you want to donate, please visit https://chooselove.org/
  • Join us, give KINDa try ™ & CHOOSE LOVE.
  • Through this partnership KIND® will be donating £50,000 to CHOOSE LOVE. CHOOSE LOVE is a restricted fund under the auspices of Prism the Gift Fund, charity number 1099682.
  • *artwork may vary based on stock holdings
  • Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce.
  • KIND Maple Pecan Almond Snack Bars combine a sweet and salty blend of pecans, almonds, peanuts and a touch of maple syrup for the perfect combination of flavours.
  • • Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
  • • Made with over 80% nuts - All KIND bars contain whole nuts, they are the first ingredient & rich in healthy fats
  • • Gluten Free
  • • High Fibre
  • • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • • Kosher - North West Kosher - Dairy - Cholov Stam
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pecans, Almonds, Peanuts, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Maple Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: other Nuts, Milk.

Storage

Best before: see side of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • Kind Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
  • Kind Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 30g (%*)
Energy2486kJ 600kcal746kJ (9%) 180kcal (9%)
Fat47g14g (20%)
of which saturates4.8g1.4g (7%)
Carbohydrate24g7.1g (3%)
of which sugars10g3.1g (3%)
Fibre11g3.2g
Protein15g4.5g (9%)
Salt0.29g0.09g (2%)
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Lovely

5 stars

Gorgeous, taste lovely and very healthy. I keep meaning to buy more but they’re very difficult to find

