Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Fry Pan 28Cm

This frying pan from the Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Collection is great for making healthier meals with little or no oil with its tough non-stick coating that is 12x longer lasting and safe to use with metal utensils. Featuring an innovative heat indicator collar that changes colour when the pan reaches optimum cooking temperature so you get the perfect fry every time. Crafted from forged aluminium and conveniently dishwasher safe, this pan is ideal for everyday use in any busy kitchen.