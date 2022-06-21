Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Brownie Slices 145G

Really tasty and a great find. Can well recommend.
New
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (22%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Sugar, Pastuerised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Brown Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Gram Flour, Cocoa Powder, Ascorbic Acid, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
5 Servings
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
145g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (29g)
|Energy
|1995kJ / 478kcal
|579kJ / 139kcal
|Fat
|28.8g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|10.4g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|48.0g
|13.9g
|Sugars
|33.5g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
