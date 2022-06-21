We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Brownie Slices 145G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Brownie Slices 145G
£ 2.00
£1.38/100g

New

One slice

Energy
579kJ
139kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free dark chocolate brownie slices with dark chocolate chips.
  • Pack size: 145G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (22%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Sugar, Pastuerised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Brown Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Gram Flour, Cocoa Powder, Ascorbic Acid, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (29g)
Energy1995kJ / 478kcal579kJ / 139kcal
Fat28.8g8.4g
Saturates10.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate48.0g13.9g
Sugars33.5g9.7g
Fibre2.5g0.7g
Protein5.5g1.6g
Salt0.14g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really tasty and a great find. Can well recommend.

5 stars

Really tasty and a great find. Can well recommend.

