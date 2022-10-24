We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Canvino Bianco Semi Sparkling Italian Wine 200Ml

4.4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Canvino Bianco Semi Sparkling Italian Wine 200Ml
£2.50
£9.38/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Italian Semi-Sparkling Wine
  • Located in the beautiful Italian region of Lombardy our family-owned vineyard has been making wine using the traditional Charmat method for over a century.
  • Our Bianco delivers a crisp and refreshinig dry sparkling wine, which is full-bodied and easy to drink. Perfect for any occasion.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Our Bianco delivers a crisp and refreshing dry sparkling wine, which is full-bodied and easy to drink

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

House Of Canvino Ltd

Type of Closure

Easy Open

Wine Maker

Giulia Decordi

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Not Applicable, WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Our wine is produced via the Tank method, also known as the Charmat method, which was developed around the turn of the 20th century. It carries out secondary fermentation in a pressurized tank, rather than in bottle.

History

  • Our vineyard partners are owned and run by a family that have been producing wine for over a century in Lombardy, in the North West of Italy. We were determined to work with someone that could offer single-estate wine and provide our customers the taste and quality in their wine that we love and inspired us. It has remained in the family for 100 years and continues to pass down through the ages with Alessandro Decordi, fourth generation owner the latest to join in 2005.

Regional Information

  • Lombardy, Italy - The region is known particularly for its sparkling wines made in the Franciacorta and Oltrepò Pavese areas of the northern Italian lakes in the foothills of the Alps.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Vinicola Decordi,
  • Italy.
  • Packaged by:
  • D-41836,
  • Hückelhoven.

Distributor address

  • House of Canvino Ltd.

Return to

  • Vinicola Decordi,
  • Italy.
  • D-41836,
  • Hückelhoven.
  • House of Canvino Ltd.
  • www.houseofcanvino.com

Net Contents

200ml

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

BEST CANNED WINE

5 stars

BEST CANNED WINE by far!!!!!! Thank you Tesco's

Picked a few up from my local Tesco express to tak

4 stars

Picked a few up from my local Tesco express to take to the beach. Much easier than taking glass and was really surprised how good it was from the can.

Love it

4 stars

Love it! So easy and tastes good - even from a can!

A great alternative to a full bottle!

4 stars

I bought this and the Rosé from my local Tesco Express as I was looking for some canned wine to take to the beach and wanted to give both a try. Although the Rosé was my favourite, this sparkling white wine is fantastic! Really refreshing and not too sweet. The branding is beautiful and for the money, I felt I was drinking something a lot more premium!

Best canned wine I've tried!

5 stars

Lovely product! Refreshing and easy drinking, and so convenient in a can it means I don't have to buy an entire bottle. Tried the Rose too which was equally as good.

