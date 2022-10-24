Canvino Bianco Semi Sparkling Italian Wine 200Ml

BEST CANNED WINE
BEST CANNED WINE by far!!!!!! Thank you Tesco's
Picked a few up from my local Tesco express to tak
Picked a few up from my local Tesco express to take to the beach. Much easier than taking glass and was really surprised how good it was from the can.
Love it
Love it! So easy and tastes good - even from a can!
A great alternative to a full bottle!
I bought this and the Rosé from my local Tesco Express as I was looking for some canned wine to take to the beach and wanted to give both a try. Although the Rosé was my favourite, this sparkling white wine is fantastic! Really refreshing and not too sweet. The branding is beautiful and for the money, I felt I was drinking something a lot more premium!
Best canned wine I've tried!
Lovely product! Refreshing and easy drinking, and so convenient in a can it means I don't have to buy an entire bottle. Tried the Rose too which was equally as good.