Dove Caring Hand Wash Fine Silk Refill Pack 500Ml

Dove Caring Hand Wash Fine Silk Ref Pack 500ml

We’re all washing our hands a little more than usual in these times. It’s important to take good care of our hands, especially when they’re feeling dry or tight. Did you know that with a good hand wash, you could turn washing your hands into an opportunity to care for your skin? If you get dry hands from all the washing with soap, Dove Fine Silk Caring Liquid Hand Wash is the one for you. Specially formulated with ¼ moisturising cream, this liquid hand wash nourishes your hands leaving them soft, smooth and protected after every use. The elegant blue orchid scent adds a touch of indulgence to your handwashing regimen. Using a 99% biodegradable formula, this hand wash is not only good at caring for skin, it cares for the planet too. Dove Fine Silk Caring Liquid Hand Wash is available in a convenient 500 ml refill pouch, it only takes one pouch to refill your Dove hand wash bottle twice. How to use: Dispense a generous amount of this caring hand wash into your hands and work into a rich lather. For excellent hand hygiene, massage into every part of your hands and wash for the recommended 20 seconds before rinsing well with warm water. Globally, Dove does not test on animals, and for the last 30 years, Dove has used alternative non-animal methods to test the safety of its products. PETA certified as Cruelty-Free, Dove products carry PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies logo for added peace of mind.

Dove Fine Silk Caring Liquid Hand Wash effectively cleanses your hands, leaving them moisturised and silky-soft after each wash The formula of this moisturising liquid hand wash is now 99% biodegradable This hand wash liquid is enriched with ¼ moisturising cream to provide expert skin care, protecting your hands from dryness This hand wash effectively cleanses and moisturises your hands, leaving them with the elegant fragrance of blue orchid for an added touch of indulgence The nourishing formula of Dove Fine Silk Caring Hand Wash is suitable for everyday use It only takes one Dove Liquid Hand Wash Pouch to reflll your Dove hand wash bottle twice.

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lauric Acid, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Brassica Campestris Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycol Stearate, PPG-6, Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Tetrasodium EDTA, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 15985

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

500 ℮