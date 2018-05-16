Old Mout Strawberry & Apple Flavoured Cider 10 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Cider blended with strawberry and apple juice.
- Gluten Free
- Natural Flavours
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 3300ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Strawberry Juice, Blackcurrant Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Made in the UK
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- HBBV,
- Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21,
- 1017 ZD Amsterdam,
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 OLE.
- consumer careline 0345 303 0351
- consumercare@oldmoutcider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|200 kJ / 48 kcal
