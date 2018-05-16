We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Old Mout Strawberry & Apple Flavoured Cider 10 X 330Ml

£11.50
£3.48/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider blended with strawberry and apple juice.
  • Visit oldmoutcider.co.uk to find out more.
  • Gluten Free
  • Natural Flavours
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 3300ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Strawberry Juice, Blackcurrant Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • HBBV,
  • Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21,
  • 1017 ZD Amsterdam,

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 OLE.
  • consumer careline 0345 303 0351
  • consumercare@oldmoutcider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy200 kJ / 48 kcal
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

