L'oreal Men Expert Magnesium Hypoallergenic Face Wash 100Ml

4.7(46)
£4.50

£4.50/100ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT MAGNESIUM HYPO FACE WASH 100ML
Discover the Magnesium Defence Face Wash, for men's sensitive skin. Enriched with Magnesium Mineral and Hyaluronic Acid. It gently cleanses and washes away impurities caused by external aggressors. Effectively removes pollution, skin looks purified. Preserves natural protective skin barrier function.L'Oreal Men Expert Magnesium Defence Hypoallergenic Face Wash. Magnesium Mineral / Hyaluronic Acid / 0% Alcohol.
Gently cleanses and washes away impurities caused by external aggressorsEffectively removes pollution, skin looks purifiedPreserves natural protective skin barrier functionTested Under Dermatological Control and on Sensitive Skin
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

2050543 10, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-8, Coco-Betaine, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Citric Acid, Zinc PCA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Magnesium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z287929/7)

Net Contents

100ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply daily on wet face and apply the gel over your face, massage and rinse. Use Magnesium Defence 24H Moisturiser after. Avoid eye area. In case of contact with eyes rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

