Peperami Roasted Chicken Bites 50G

Per 50g bag:
- Energy
- 361kJ
- 86kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ
Product Description
- Cooked, chopped and shaped chicken in a roasted, savoury, seasoning.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- High in Protein
- Made with 100% Chicken Breast
- Great Lunchbox Filler
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (85%), Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Pea Starch, Gelling Agent (Processed Euchema Seaweed), Beetroot Powder, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Honey, Herbs, Coconut Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extracts, Smoked Salt, Garlic Oil
Storage
Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g bag
|%* per 50g bag
|Energy
|927kJ
|361kJ
|4%
|221kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|11.61g
|4.6g
|7%
|Of which saturates
|3.20g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrates
|9.91g
|2.4g
|1%
|Of which sugars
|1.98g
|1.0g
|1%
|Protein
|20.73g
|8.5g
|17%
|Salt
|2.14g
|0.825g
|14%
|* of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
