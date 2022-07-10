Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 180G

Special treat
Very good quality and use it to treat myself.
Top of the Chocs!
I love it-and its all gone!
200gm bar much preferred
what a shame to reduce bar by 20gms and charge same price-devastated!
Scrumptious
I love cadbury`s chocolate. I melt it and drop glace cherries in it then I put them in the fridge to set. My family love them.
The best!
Gorgeous, creamy chocolate in nice niced chunks. Good quality, Cadburys chocolate, in an easy to open wrapper that kept it fresh and cool.
Usual Cadbury quality.
It's Cadburys, so usual high quality.
Best chocolate
I love chocolate and nothing beats this one. we always buy when it's on offer.
what do I do with it.....
what is there not to like about this product. I actually do not eat it myself as I always leave it for my postie ... as I am unable to get to the post box I rely on her collecting my post as well as delivering any, so it is my monthly thank you for her.
Cadbury dairy milk
Nice smooth textured chocolate, great taste and good value
Great Cadburys Chocolate
My favorite chocolate size has gone down a little from the 200g bar but in fairness i didnt really notice. Just a great chicolate bar.