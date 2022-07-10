We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 180G

4.7(57)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 180G
£1.60
£0.89/100g

Each 20 g (4 chunks) contains

Energy
446kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life aims to make lives better. The Education and Entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 9 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 chunks (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2230 kJ446 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal107 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g6.1 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g3.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g11 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g11 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.4 g-
Protein7.4 g1.5 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

57 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Special treat

5 stars

Very good quality and use it to treat myself.

Top of the Chocs!

5 stars

I love it-and its all gone!

200gm bar much preferred

3 stars

what a shame to reduce bar by 20gms and charge same price-devastated!

Scrumptious

5 stars

I love cadbury`s chocolate. I melt it and drop glace cherries in it then I put them in the fridge to set. My family love them.

The best!

5 stars

Gorgeous, creamy chocolate in nice niced chunks. Good quality, Cadburys chocolate, in an easy to open wrapper that kept it fresh and cool.

Usual Cadbury quality.

5 stars

It's Cadburys, so usual high quality.

Best chocolate

5 stars

I love chocolate and nothing beats this one. we always buy when it's on offer.

what do I do with it.....

5 stars

what is there not to like about this product. I actually do not eat it myself as I always leave it for my postie ... as I am unable to get to the post box I rely on her collecting my post as well as delivering any, so it is my monthly thank you for her.

Cadbury dairy milk

5 stars

Nice smooth textured chocolate, great taste and good value

Great Cadburys Chocolate

5 stars

My favorite chocolate size has gone down a little from the 200g bar but in fairness i didnt really notice. Just a great chicolate bar.

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

