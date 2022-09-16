Thatchers Zero Somerset Cider 500Ml

Better than nothing
OK at a push. A bit thin. At least it didn't leave an awful chemical after tastes like most alcohol free wines.
it was very tasty
Recommended, I would buy this again.
This product tastes like real cider, smooth & fruity. I would recommend that you try it!
Great !
Great alternative to alcohol !! (Glad to see company’s are improving alcohol free drinks since the first concept.)
Rather good 👍
I bought this to make a cider and mustard sauce for pork chops for my family and it made a great sauce without the taste of alcohol. And husband and I drank the rest over ice and it was refreshing and light and rather good. Been a long time since we enjoyed a cider!
Smooth
Omg this was out of this world. Soo smooth and refreshing. I loved it
A great zero cider
For alcohol free it tastes lovely a little sweet than normal thatchers but it was very refreshing when really cold. The price is a little high compared to other ciders which mean it won’t be in my weekly shop and only as a treat.
When The Husband is on weekend dad taxi service th
When The Husband is on weekend dad taxi service these are great! He says he doesn’t miss out on a Friday night pint! Lovely taste and good value.
Great can't taste the difference between this and
Great can't taste the difference between this and some alcoholic ciders. I would say I am particular as I am a Somerset lass.
The non alcoholic cider that tastes Just Right!!!
usually non alcoholic drinks taste nothing like the alcoholic version, But Thatchers have got it sussed!!!! Perfect!!!! and healthy for you as well as safe to drive after one or two or more have been drunk in one go!!!! Brilliant! the only one I have now!!! Well done Thatchers and Thank you!!!! And well done Tesco for selling it...when on offer too!!!