Thatchers Zero Somerset Cider 500Ml

4.6(11)Write a review
£1.80
£3.60/litre

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Cider
  • Thatchers Zero is a golden, medium dry, alcohol free cider with appley aromas and crisp refreshment. Crafted using a selection of our favourite cider apples, the blend of traditional and modern varieties creates an alcohol free cider with body, smoothness and character.
  • Alc no more than 0.05% vol.
  • Crisp & refreshing
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before: See Neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.

Return to

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.
  • www.thatcherscider.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Better than nothing

3 stars

OK at a push. A bit thin. At least it didn't leave an awful chemical after tastes like most alcohol free wines.

it was very tasty

4 stars

it was very tasty

Recommended, I would buy this again.

5 stars

This product tastes like real cider, smooth & fruity. I would recommend that you try it!

Great !

5 stars

Great alternative to alcohol !! (Glad to see company’s are improving alcohol free drinks since the first concept.)

Rather good 👍

5 stars

I bought this to make a cider and mustard sauce for pork chops for my family and it made a great sauce without the taste of alcohol. And husband and I drank the rest over ice and it was refreshing and light and rather good. Been a long time since we enjoyed a cider!

Smooth

5 stars

Omg this was out of this world. Soo smooth and refreshing. I loved it

A great zero cider

5 stars

For alcohol free it tastes lovely a little sweet than normal thatchers but it was very refreshing when really cold. The price is a little high compared to other ciders which mean it won’t be in my weekly shop and only as a treat.

When The Husband is on weekend dad taxi service th

5 stars

When The Husband is on weekend dad taxi service these are great! He says he doesn’t miss out on a Friday night pint! Lovely taste and good value.

Great can't taste the difference between this and

5 stars

Great can't taste the difference between this and some alcoholic ciders. I would say I am particular as I am a Somerset lass.

The non alcoholic cider that tastes Just Right!!!

4 stars

usually non alcoholic drinks taste nothing like the alcoholic version, But Thatchers have got it sussed!!!! Perfect!!!! and healthy for you as well as safe to drive after one or two or more have been drunk in one go!!!! Brilliant! the only one I have now!!! Well done Thatchers and Thank you!!!! And well done Tesco for selling it...when on offer too!!!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

