We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tablets
image 1 of Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tabletsimage 2 of Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tabletsimage 3 of Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tabletsimage 4 of Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tabletsimage 5 of Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tablets

Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tablets

4.7(123)
Write a review

£4.00

£0.33/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tablets
Calpol Sixplus Fastmelts™ 12s are strawberry flavoured tablets and will relieve pain and/or fever (high temperature) in many conditions including:- Cold and flu- Headache- Tootache- Earache- Post-immunisation fever- Sore throat- Other aches and painsCalpol Sixplus Fastmelts™ are the only dissolve-in-the-mouth tablet for on-the-go pain relief that's specially designed for children aged 6 and over. They quickly melt on the tongue, with no need for water.Always read the label.
Calpol Sixplus Fastmelts™ is a trade mark. Calpol® and Flashtab® are registered trade marks.
Melts in MouthNo Need for WaterPain & fever reliefColour Free

Ingredients

Paracetamol 250 mg per tablet, Also contains: Mannitol (E421), Crospovidone, Aspartame (E951), Strawberry Flavouring E. 9620941 (containing Benzyl Alcohol and Glucose), Magnesium Stearate, Basic Butylated Methacrylate Copolymer, Polyacrylate Dispersion 30% and Colloidal Anhydrous Silica

Net Contents

12 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

For oral use only.To remove tablet use a fingernail to break the foil along the dotted line before pressing the tablet out. Tablets can be sucked gently until they melt on the tongue. There is no need to take water as they melt into a pleasant tasting paste which is easily swallowed. Alternatively, the tablets can be dissolved in a teaspoon of water or milk if preferred.Do not give more medicine than the label tells you to. If your child does not get better, talk to your doctor.Do not give anything else containing paracetamol while giving this medicine.Child's Age: 6-9 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 1 tabletChild's Age: 9-12 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 2 tabletsChild's Age: 12-16 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 2-3 tabletsAdults and children over 16 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 2-4 tablets- Do not give more than 4 doses in any 24 hour period.- Leave at least 4 hours between doses.- Do not give this medicine to your child for more than 3 days without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist.

Additives

Free From Colours

Lower age limit

6 Years

View all Kid's Medicine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here