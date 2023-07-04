Calpol Six Plus Fast Melts 6+ Years Strawberry Flavour 12 tablets

Calpol Sixplus Fastmelts™ 12s are strawberry flavoured tablets and will relieve pain and/or fever (high temperature) in many conditions including: - Cold and flu - Headache - Tootache - Earache - Post-immunisation fever - Sore throat - Other aches and pains Calpol Sixplus Fastmelts™ are the only dissolve-in-the-mouth tablet for on-the-go pain relief that's specially designed for children aged 6 and over. They quickly melt on the tongue, with no need for water. Always read the label.

Calpol Sixplus Fastmelts™ is a trade mark. Calpol® and Flashtab® are registered trade marks.

Melts in Mouth No Need for Water Pain & fever relief Colour Free

Ingredients

Paracetamol 250 mg per tablet, Also contains: Mannitol (E421), Crospovidone, Aspartame (E951), Strawberry Flavouring E. 9620941 (containing Benzyl Alcohol and Glucose), Magnesium Stearate, Basic Butylated Methacrylate Copolymer, Polyacrylate Dispersion 30% and Colloidal Anhydrous Silica

Net Contents

12 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

For oral use only. To remove tablet use a fingernail to break the foil along the dotted line before pressing the tablet out. Tablets can be sucked gently until they melt on the tongue. There is no need to take water as they melt into a pleasant tasting paste which is easily swallowed. Alternatively, the tablets can be dissolved in a teaspoon of water or milk if preferred. Do not give more medicine than the label tells you to. If your child does not get better, talk to your doctor. Do not give anything else containing paracetamol while giving this medicine. Child's Age: 6-9 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 1 tablet Child's Age: 9-12 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 2 tablets Child's Age: 12-16 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 2-3 tablets Adults and children over 16 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 2-4 tablets - Do not give more than 4 doses in any 24 hour period. - Leave at least 4 hours between doses. - Do not give this medicine to your child for more than 3 days without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist.

Additives

Free From Colours

Lower age limit

6 Years