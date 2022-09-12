We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Original Fabric Conditioner 33 Washes 1.155L

Discover the power of soft with Fairy Fabric Conditioner, voted #1 Fabric Conditioner for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females aged 18-70). We believe that the most delicate skin deserves the best and that's why Fairy Fabric Conditioner is dermatologically tested and wraps your family’s delicate skin in huggable softness. Try our sensitive dream team for a gentle clean and extra softness.
Voted #1 Fabric Softener for sensitive skin (online panel of 3327 females aged 18-70)Dermatologically tested Fabric ConditionerWith Plant-Based Softness (Fairy’s softness is made with 80% plant-based ingredients)Huggably soft for your family's sensitive, delicate skinTry our sensitive dream team for a gentle clean and extra softness
Pack size: 1.155L

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes

1.155l ℮

