Tesco Black & Green Olives 120G

Not up to par
Normaliy I would give 5 stars but this time the oil look like it has congealed instead of being clear it's a milky colour
Good quality product at a reasonable price
Good budget olives for cooking.
disappointing
disproportionately more black olives than Green. dry and tasteless. not likely I will buy again.
Really nice quality
Good quality, bit of a small portion but can't fault the taste.
Great Value Olives
The kids love these and put them on their pizzas
great product
great product. a little salty