Prima Luna Frascati 750Ml

4.7(3)
image 1 of Prima Luna Frascati 750Ml

£5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Frascati
  • A light and refreshing wine with hints of green apple and citrus. Notes of slightly bitter almond on the finish. Ideal paired with starters, fish or cold chicken.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A light and refreshing wine with hints of green apple and citrus

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Bigi S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Mauro Merz

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malvasia, Trebbiano

Vinification Details

  • When the grapes arrive at the winery are cooled before being introduced into the press. Soft pressing follows. The must is then cooled and left to settle statically for 48 hours. Then the clean fraction of the must is separated and selected yeasts are added and the fermentation is managed by controlling the temperature between 13-15 degrees. At the end of fermentation,the wine is decanted with its noble yeast component on which it matures throughout the winter until the blend is prepared and bottled.

History

  • Some of the world's most famous and popular wines, most famously Frascati, all from this area and endless culture and leisure.

Regional Information

  • The production area of Frascati DOC is situated on the hills of volcanic origin overlooking Rome. The soil is very rich in potassium and micro-elements, which makes it very suitable for viticulture, which has a thousand-year-old tradition in this area. The climate is the Mediterranean of central Italy with dry and sunny summers mitigated by a breeze (ponentine wind coming from the Tyrrhenian Sea).

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italia in 05523,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italia in 05523,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Bring Italy to your garden

5 stars

Cheap and cheerful to accompany an outdoor meal

A chilled glass of Prima Luna Frascati is the perf

5 stars

A chilled glass of Prima Luna Frascati is the perfect glass of wine to drink at the end of a hot summer's day. It is a dry, refreshing wine with a flinty taste. Since we bought 6 bottles to take advantage of the Club Card Discount offer on wine, it was very good value.

Refreshing afternoon drink

4 stars

Very nice summer wine,fresh ,crisp with a hint of fizz and full of flavour,great on a hot afternoon for easy drinking at a moderate price.

