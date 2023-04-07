We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sheba Classics Wet Cat Food Trays Ocean Selection Terrine 8x85g

2.8(5)
£4.50

£6.62/kg

MSC

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.
Perfectly succulent wet cat food recipes in luxurious terrines. The classic culinary delight for your feline friend and a favourite cat food terrine to add to their menu. Choose Sheba Classics in Terrine cat food to keep them purring. Available in convenient Sheba 85g recyclable cat food trays.Sheba cat food is made with no fillers.This ensures that your cat is getting the nutrients they need and nothing they don't.These fish cat food recipes have been carefully prepared with over 30 years of expertise, and served in convenient Sheba 85g cat food trays.Sheba is committed to 100% sustainably sourced fish that is why all fishes in Sheba Classics Recipies are sustainably sourced and MSC certified.At Sheba we want to proactively contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet, that is why all pack elements of Sheba Sauce Lover adult cat food 8 pack are recyclable.
At Sheba we have been preparing delicious wet cat food recipes for over 30 years. These flavourful everyday cat food favourites with a variety of tastes and textures that your cat knows and loves. Such a varied adult cat food menu is sure to satisfy your cat's desire for irresistible daily meal experiences.
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-52780, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
High quality Sheba adult wet cat food in gravy provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion
Pack size: 680G

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding RecommendationTray Only: 3 kg: 2 - 2 1/2, 4 kg: 2 1/2 - 3, 5 kg: 3 - 3 1/21 tray can be replaced by 19 - 22 g dry food.78 kcal/85gFeeding instructions: Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

High quality Sheba adult wet cat food in gravy provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion
With SalmonWith Whitefish and CarrotsWith Tuna and VegetablesWith Cod

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, Natural* 94%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Natural* 100%; including Tuna 4%), Vegetables (including Carrots and Green Beans Mix 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:10.0
Fat content:5.5
Inorganic matter:2.0
Crude fibre:0.30
Moisture:81.0
Taurine:500 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.1 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.35 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):17.5 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.5 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.0 mg
Technological additives:990 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

