Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Conditioner 384Ml

Shea Mstur Jmacn Blk Castor Oil Cond 384ml

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Conditioner leaves hair soft, detangled and ultra-moisturised without weighing hair down. It's designed for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky, curly or wavy natural hair. The Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that deliver superior moisturisation and nourishment. Peppermint Oil helps invigorate the scalp for a tingling experience. For best results, use Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore shampoo and conditioner together to cleanse and strengthen damaged, brittle hair and enjoy fully rejuvenated, shiny hair. HOW TO USE: Apply to clean, wet hair. Gently comb through hair, working roots to ends. Rinse. Style as desired. This conditioner contains NO nasties such as sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. Try other hair products from the same range: Shampoo, Leave-In Conditioner and Treatment Mask to give your beautiful hair the care it deserves. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and home-made beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Conditioner softens and detangles hair while delivering superior moisturisation and nourishment This strengthening conditioner nourishes hair with ultra-moisturising and nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Fair Trade Shea Butter, stimulating Peppermint and Apple Cider Vinegar SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect conditioner for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky or wavy natural hair Use together with Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo to leave hair shiny and rejuvenated, while the scalp is invigorated with tingling peppermint All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this nourishing conditioner, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils

Pack size: 384ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Acetum, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Mauritia Flexuosa (Buriti) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Niacinamide, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Tocopherol, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Caramel, Caprylhydroxyamic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Yeast Extract, Dipropylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Ethylhexylglycerin. Ingredients correct at time of publication. Always check the packaging for latest ingredient list

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

384 ℮