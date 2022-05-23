Bounty Triple Treat Fruit Nut & Chocolate Bar 40G
1x = 40g
- Energy
- 709kJ
-
- 169kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1772kJ/423kcal
Product Description
- Date, raisin and peanut bar topped with desiccated coconut, dipped & drizzled with milk chocolate.
- Over 75% fruit & nut*
- *Recipe contains >75% date, raisin and peanut.
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Date Paste (44%), Peanuts (26%), Milk Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Permeate [from Milk], Palm Fat, Whey Powder [from Milk], Milk Fat, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin], Vanilla Extract), Raisins (11%), Oatmeal, Desiccated Coconut (1.1%), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Barley and Wheat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before end date, see under flap. Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion of 40g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd
- 0800 952 0077
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per portion (40g):
|Energy
|1772kJ/423kcal
|709kJ/169kcal
|Fat
|18g
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|21g
|of which sugars
|42g
|17g
|Fibre
|9.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|9.0g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.04g
|-
|-
