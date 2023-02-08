Tango Apple Sugar Free Soft Drink 2 Litres

Tango Apple
Refreshing drink. Great taste. Value for money.
love this one
Pretty good.
No Nutritionals! 0g Sugars - Incorrect!
Could we see the nutritionals on these item please Tesco. It says on your 'Sugars' badge 0g but this is obviously incorrect as it contains concentrated apple juice as the second ingredient. So it's bound to have some sugars in.
As a diabetic it's great to get more options, thi
Refreshing sugar free drink
Delicious!
