We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Soffio Prosecco Rose Spumante Extra Dry Doc 75Cl

4(2)Write a review
Soffio Prosecco Rose Spumante Extra Dry Doc 75Cl
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Soffio Prosecco Rose Spumante Ex Dry Doc 75cl
  • This wine is crafted in Italy in the heart of the Prosecco DOC area. It presents aromas of cherry and berries and delicate floral notes. Crisp and refreshing on the palate. Enjoy!
  • Extra Dry
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Enoitalia S.P.A

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Michela Bandinelli

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Prosecco

Vinification Details

  • Charmat method. Second fermentation in autoclave to obtain sparkling wine. The Prosecco Rosato has to be fermented for a minimum of 2 months, and can only be made from Glera DOC and Pinot Noir DOC. It must be a minimum of 85% - 90% pure, unblended Glera and 10% - 15% of Pinot Noir. The Rosato has to be vintage specific.

History

  • The East region of Northern Italy is now synonymous with the production of Prosecco, and now makes upto 700 Million bottles per year.

Regional Information

  • Prosecco is produced exclusively in the neighbouring regions of Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia in north-eastern Italy. The Prosecco region enjoys a mild microclimate with generous rainfall and sunshine. The exact soil type here varies between vineyards, but is generally a mixture of limestone, clay, marl and marine sandstone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Handle with care and store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill very well before removing closure.

Warnings

  • CAUTION! Sparkling wines contain natural high pressure. Do not use a corkscrew. Take care when opening the bottle and point the bottle away from yourself and others.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • CBE S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Italian Wine Brands UK Ltd,
  • 5A Connaught Avenue,
  • London,
  • SW14 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Italian Wine Brands UK Ltd,
  • 5A Connaught Avenue,
  • London,
  • SW14 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION! Sparkling wines contain natural high pressure. Do not use a corkscrew. Take care when opening the bottle and point the bottle away from yourself and others.

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Descent budget Prosecco

3 stars

Budget prosecco which my wife loved. Personally I thought it was a bit harsh to taste.

Cork poppingly perfect!

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful dry and crisp rose prossecco. Gorgeous bottle too 😍

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here