Soffio Prosecco Rose Spumante Extra Dry Doc 75Cl

Descent budget Prosecco
Budget prosecco which my wife loved. Personally I thought it was a bit harsh to taste.
Cork poppingly perfect!
Absolutely beautiful dry and crisp rose prossecco. Gorgeous bottle too 😍
Rosé
8.3
11% vol
Enoitalia S.P.A
Natural Cork
Michela Bandinelli
Italy
Wine
Prosecco
Ambient
Handle with care and store in a cool dark place.
Product of Italy
18 Years
750ml ℮
CAUTION! Sparkling wines contain natural high pressure. Do not use a corkscrew. Take care when opening the bottle and point the bottle away from yourself and others.
