The Spice Tailor Hyderabad Biryani 360G

Excellent!
Wasn't expecting an awful lot from this kit but in fact it was superb. Will definitely be buying again and trying others from the range.
Quality product, would recommend! :)
I was curious to try this since i first saw them advertised as a new product in various stores and finally did today. Its safe to say i am not disappointed at all! The curry sauce was delicious, full of flavour and moreish. I am now eager to sample the other varieties it has to offer. The meal kit made preparation so easy and quick, in the pack ready made saving heaps of time with no mess or fuss. Great quality worth the price when in competition with similar products.
Tasty yet easy
I found the kit to be of a very high quality and even I, a very novice cook, was able to use it to make a very tasty biryani.
Great tasting sauce...I found it quite mild with lots of deep flavours and a little bit tangy....the instructions are easy to follow.....good value as the pack also includes basmati rice.
This spice tailor Hyderabad Biryani is perfect for a quick to make delicious curry. It’s also ideal for vegetarians.
Really quick and easy. Great taste. Works well with chicken, prawns or vegetables.
Delicious! Super easy to make, fluffy rice, add some meat or veggies and it's ready in no time. Fantastic authentic flavours
Quick Biryani
very quick and easy to make and yet very delicious biryani is ready in few minutes without too much work, full of flavour and very tasty, everyone loved it
Makes it easy to make a curry, tasty sauce and even comes with rice, just add meat or veg or a mix and you got everything you need.
Delicious Biryani
Very quick and easy to make, just 3 simple steps and perfect biryani is ready, added some sauté vegetables, very handy if you don't have time and don't want any mess and yet tasty biryani than this is perfect, very delicious kids just loved it.