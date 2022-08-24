We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

The Spice Tailor Hyderabad Biryani 360G

5(10)Write a review
The Spice Tailor Hyderabad Biryani 360G
£3.00
£8.34/kg

Product Description

  • Hyderabad Biryani
  • See our website for delicious recipe inspirations.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor's online kitchen to find more exciting recipes and Anjum's exclusive cooking tips.
  • A mild harmonious biryani, layered with fluffy basmati rice makes this dish perfect for those who like gentle fragrant flavours.
  • Biryani is an Indian favourite with foreign beginnings. Its origins are with the Mughals of Central Asia, where it was originally a meat and rice dish. But once they brought it to India, it gained in complexity with the use of spices and different regional influences as it travelled through the sub-continent. Our biryanis reflect these historical heritages in their many layers of flavours.
  • Hyderabad's biryani is arguably India's most popular. Our version stays true to its roots with delicate spicing and mild herbs woven into this warming, tangy, yoghurt-based biryani.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Dry red chilli for clean heat
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Cassia for sweet warmth
  • Green cardamom for freshness
  • Fragrant & mild
  • 3 simple steps
  • No nasties
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (67%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Milk Powder, Ginger, Powdered and Whole Spices, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Garlic, Mint Leaves, Cassia, Green Cardamom

Allergy Information

  • May Contain Traces of Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For Allergens See Ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For best before see base.

Produce of

Produced and Packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Three Simple Steps
  • 1. Fry the spices and aromatics in 2 tsp. oil in a small-lidded pan for 20 seconds (taking care not to overheat the oil).
  • 2. Add your fresh ingredients and the contents of the sauce packet. Simmer until they are cooked to your liking. Add a little water as necessary, the sauce should be lightly creamy.
  • 3. Massage the rice in the packet to break up any clumps. Layer the rice evenly on top of the "curry". Cover and steam over the lowest heat for 5 minutes if you are rushing or 15 minutes if you have the time to allow the flavours to infuse.
  • Serve garnished with crispy onions.
  • Tailor to Taste
  • For an authentic Hyderabad biryani, layer a fistful of chopped mint and coriander between the curry and the rice.
  • Simmer a good pinch of saffron strands in 4 tbs. milk and reduce by half. Spoon over the rice. Dot over few small cubes of butter and sprinkle a handful of crispy fried onions over the rice. Cover well and cook on a very low hob until everything is steamy or, bake covered at 180°C for 15-20 minutes to allow flavours to infuse.
  • For added depth of flavour, use chicken with bone-in or leg of lamb (the cooking times will change).

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.
  • NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box).
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy514kJ/122kcal
Fat2.1g
of which saturates1.0g
Carbohydrate22g
of which sugars0.8g
Fibre1.4g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.43g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent!

5 stars

Wasn't expecting an awful lot from this kit but in fact it was superb. Will definitely be buying again and trying others from the range.

Quality product, would recommend! :)

5 stars

I was curious to try this since i first saw them advertised as a new product in various stores and finally did today. Its safe to say i am not disappointed at all! The curry sauce was delicious, full of flavour and moreish. I am now eager to sample the other varieties it has to offer. The meal kit made preparation so easy and quick, in the pack ready made saving heaps of time with no mess or fuss. Great quality worth the price when in competition with similar products.

Tasty yet easy

5 stars

I found the kit to be of a very high quality and even I, a very novice cook, was able to use it to make a very tasty biryani.

Great tasting sauce...I found it quite mild with l

5 stars

Great tasting sauce...I found it quite mild with lots of deep flavours and a little bit tangy....the instructions are easy to follow.....good value as the pack also includes basmati rice.

This spice tailor Hyderabad Biryani is perfect for

5 stars

This spice tailor Hyderabad Biryani is perfect for a quick to make delicious curry. It’s also ideal for vegetarians.

Really quick and easy. Great taste. Works well wit

5 stars

Really quick and easy. Great taste. Works well with chicken, prawns or vegetables.

Delicious! Super easy to make, fluffy rice, add so

5 stars

Delicious! Super easy to make, fluffy rice, add some meat or veggies and it's ready in no time. Fantastic authentic flavours

Quick Biryani

5 stars

very quick and easy to make and yet very delicious biryani is ready in few minutes without too much work, full of flavour and very tasty, everyone loved it

Makes it easy to make a curry, tasty sauce and eve

5 stars

Makes it easy to make a curry, tasty sauce and even comes with rice, just add meat or veg or a mix and you got everything you need.

Delicious Biryani

5 stars

Very quick and easy to make, just 3 simple steps and perfect biryani is ready, added some sauté vegetables, very handy if you don't have time and don't want any mess and yet tasty biryani than this is perfect, very delicious kids just loved it.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here