Dr Oetker Brookie Cookies Baking Mix 390G
Per cookie (58g) as prepared contains:
- Energy
- 1014kJ
-
- 241kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.5g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.2g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 25g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749 kJ/416 kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate brownie and cookie mix with dark chocolate chips
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Dr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation.
- Just add an egg, butter & milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dark Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass†, Cocoa Butter†, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides)), Cocoa Powder† (6%), Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, In Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 42% minimum, †Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk, Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Soft cookie and indulgent chocolate brownie topped with chocolate chips. Perfect for sharing or enjoying as a sweet treat.
- Let's get baking
- 1 Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 160°C fan/ gas mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.
- 2 Mix together in a bowl the Brownie mix and egg using a spoon until combined. Divide the mixture into 8 equally sized pieces and roll into ball shapes with your hands. Place onto a lined baking tray.
- 3 Melt the butter gradually in a heatproof bowl either in a microwave on medium power for bursts of 10 seconds or in a pan over a low heat.
- 4 In a separate bowl mix together the cookie mix, melted butter and milk using a spoon until combined.
- 5 Add the chocolate chips to the Cookie mixture and knead mixture gently to form a dough.
- Tip: keep a handful of chocolate chips to one side to place on top of the brookie cookies before baking.
- 6 Divide the cookie dough into 8 equally sized pieces, roll into ball shapes and place next to each of the Brownie pieces, gently pressing the 2 pieces together to form balls of 2 halves.
- 7 Add the remaining chocolate chips to the top of each brookie cookie ball.
- 8 Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 12 minutes. Leave to cool for 15 minutes on a cooling rack.
- 9 Once the Brookie Cookies are cool...
- Serve & enjoy!
- You will need:
- 1 medium egg
- 40g melted butter (or margarine)
- 30ml milk (2 tbsp)
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as prepared**)
|Per cookie 58g (as prepared**)
|%* per cookie
|Energy
|1749 kJ/416 kcal
|1014 kJ/241 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|13 g
|7.5 g
|11%
|of which saturates
|7.3 g
|4.2 g
|21%
|Carbohydrates
|67 g
|39 g
|15%
|of which sugars
|43 g
|25 g
|28%
|Protein
|6.6 g
|3.8 g
|8%
|Salt
|0.34 g
|0.20 g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**360 mix, 30g dark chocolate, 1 medium egg, 40g butter, 30ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
