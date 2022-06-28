We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Mighty Meat Pizza 230G

4(4)Write a review
The Gym Kitchen Mighty Meat Pizza 230G
£ 2.75
£1.20/100g
Clubcard Price

Per (oven cooked) pizza

Energy
1523kJ
361kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per Pizza (oven cooked)

Product Description

  • A part baked Protein Pizza Base topped with Pizza Sauce with Herbs, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Chicken Pieces, Spicy Beef Chunks, Smoked Pepperoni, Mushrooms and Red Onions
  • Macro Friendly
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great! Hope you enjoy!
  • Food to Fuel
  • High in Protein
  • 21g Protein
  • 361 Kcal Per Serving
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • 51g Carbs Per Serving
  • 8.3g Fat
  • Oven Cook from Frozen or Chilled
  • More than a Pizza... it's a Lifestyle!
  • Pack size: 230G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Protein Pizza Base (39%) (Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Yeast, Psyllium Husk, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid), Tomato Sauce with Herbs (18.2%) (Tomato, Water, Salt, Oregano), Mushroom (11.4%), Spicy Chicken (10%) (Chicken Breast, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Starch, Spices [Paprika, Chilli, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Smoke Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colour: Caramel, Paprika Extract), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (7.7%), Red Onions (6.8%), Beef Slice (3.6%) (Beef, Water, Pili Pili Seasoning (Paprika, Salt, Pepper, Cumin, Garlic, Wheat Starch, Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Pepperoni (3.6%) (Turkey Thigh, Beef Fat, Beef Trim, Curing Salt, Spices, Wheat Flour, Soya Isolate, Smoke, Paprika Extract, Starter Culture, Oregano)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen <-18CKeep refrigerated 0-5C For use by date: see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: If purchased frozen, once defrosted consume within 24 hours.
Do not reheat or refreeze.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/ 400°F / Gas Mark 6 - 12 to 14 minutes
Preheat your oven at 200°C/ 400°F/Gas Mark 6. Remove all outer packaging. Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Bake directly from frozen for 12 to 14 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Adjust cooking times accordingly for a crispier base. If using a fan assisted oven reduce the temperature accordingly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / 400°F / Gas Mark 6 - 6 to 8 minutes
Preheat your oven at 200°C/400 °F / Gas Mark 6. Remove all outer packaging. Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Bake directly from chilled for 6 to 8 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Adjust cooking times accordingly for a crispier base. If using a fan assisted oven reduce the temperature accordingly.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • UK address
  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • EU address

Return to

  • Connect with us
  • www.thegymkitchen.com
  • hello@thegymkitchen.com
  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pizza (oven cooked)Per 100gRI (%) *
Energy kJ1523761
Energy kcal36118118%
Fat, total8.3g4.1g12%
- saturates4.8g2.4g24%
Carbohydrate51g25g20%
- sugars4.7g2.3g5%
Fibre4.3g2.1g
Protein21g10.5g41%
Salt1.1g0.52g17%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Thin Crust Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely pizza

5 stars

Great pizza full of flavour, wish i could have more!

Very nice pizza very tasty especially for a low ca

5 stars

Very nice pizza very tasty especially for a low calorie pizza amazing I’d definitely buy one again

Worst pizza ever

1 stars

Probably the worst pizza I've ever attempted to eat in my life, I say attempted because I only managed one small slice and had to throw the rest away. It was dry, had hardly any toppings and the taste was very unpleasant, unlike any pizzas one eaten before. It wasn't cheap either! Wish there was an option to attach a picture as I took one of the sad looking little toppings!

Super Tasty

5 stars

Was not sure I'd like this pizza but thought I'd give it a try but wow I was so impressed! full of flavour and loads of toppings and not too spicy which is what I was worried about but it was just right, takes only 10 mins in the oven depending on how you like your pizza and is easy and also is 1 of your 5 a day which I love, low calories and filling/ need even more flavours, I do hope Tesco keep this brand in stock as they are THE BEST healthier brands I've tried and recommend you do too :)

