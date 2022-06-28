The Gym Kitchen Mighty Meat Pizza 230G

Lovely pizza
Great pizza full of flavour, wish i could have more!
Very nice pizza very tasty especially for a low calorie pizza amazing I’d definitely buy one again
Worst pizza ever
Probably the worst pizza I've ever attempted to eat in my life, I say attempted because I only managed one small slice and had to throw the rest away. It was dry, had hardly any toppings and the taste was very unpleasant, unlike any pizzas one eaten before. It wasn't cheap either! Wish there was an option to attach a picture as I took one of the sad looking little toppings!
Super Tasty
Was not sure I'd like this pizza but thought I'd give it a try but wow I was so impressed! full of flavour and loads of toppings and not too spicy which is what I was worried about but it was just right, takes only 10 mins in the oven depending on how you like your pizza and is easy and also is 1 of your 5 a day which I love, low calories and filling/ need even more flavours, I do hope Tesco keep this brand in stock as they are THE BEST healthier brands I've tried and recommend you do too :)