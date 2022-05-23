We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Gouda & Pepperoni Rollito 88G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Gouda & Pepperoni Rollito 88G
£ 2.65
£3.02/100g
Clubcard Price

2 rollitos (22g)

Energy
334kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1519kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Gouda medium fat hard cheese wrapped in dry cured pepperoni sausage.
  • Spicy & Cheesy Gouda cheese rolled in paprika seasoned Pepperoni slices
  • Pack size: 88G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (64%), Pepperoni Pork Sausage (36%) [Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Chilli, White Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

88g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rollitos (22g)
Energy1519kJ / 366kcal334kJ / 81kcal
Fat29.6g6.5g
Saturates16.9g3.7g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.4g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein22.2g4.9g
Salt2.05g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Olives & Antipasti 2 For £4.50

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here