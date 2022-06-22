We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hippeas Chickpea Puff Snacks Sweet & Smokin 5X15g

2(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.67/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chickpea based puffs with sweet & smokin' flavour
  • Mind, body and soil.
  • Our chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be.
  • Our chickpeas are farmed using 10% of the water of most proteins... which means 90% less water taken from Mother Nature.
  • By pulling nitrogen from the air, our chickpeas naturally use less fertilisers which helps to lower our carbon footprint.
  • We are all about feeding the world sustainably by spreading the Peas & Love with these mighty superfoods of the future.
  • We believe that snacks can taste good & be good for the Earth at the same time.
  • Join us to change things for the better, one chickpea at a time.
  • Peas Out, Team HIPPEAS.
  • HIPPEAS is a Registered Trademark.
  • All rights reserved. © 2022 Green Park Snacks Ltd.
  • 63 calories per serving
  • Plant Protein
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Palm oil free
  • High in protein
  • The Humble, but Mighty Chickpea
  • No MSG
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75G
Information

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour (39%), Quinoa, Tapioca Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sweet and Smokin' Seasoning (10%) (Rice Flour, Sugar, Smoked Sea Salt, Onions, Potassium Chloride [Salt Replacement], Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil), Brown Rice Protein

Storage

Store in a dry and, like, totally cool place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • HIPPEAS Green Park Snacks Ltd,
  • Devonshire House,
  • 60 Goswell Road,
  • London,
  • EC1M 7AD,

Return to

  • Give us a shout, holla, or hello
  • hello.uk@HIPPEAS.com
  • 13 Adelaide Road,
  • Saint Peter's,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 P950,

Net Contents

5 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 15g
Energy (kJ)1765265
(kcal)42063
Fat13.6g2.0g
of which Saturates1.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate55.5g8.3g
of which Sugars3.4g0.5g
Fibre6.3g1.0g
Protein22.0g3.3g
Salt0.8g0.1g
Typical number of servings per pack: 1--
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not great

2 stars

Sadly these are not very tasty and are bound to be compared with expanded polystyrene packaging. Really very bland.

