Cherry Blossom Platinum Shine & Go Deluxe Neutra6ml

2(1)
£4.20

£70.00/100ml

Put an instant shine back in your step. This silicone-impregnated sponge gives an instant buffed finish, restoring the appearance of your footwear and accessories. This easy-to-apply, sponge-on product also comes in a durable casing, making it ideal for when you're short for time, on the go, at the office or travelling.
We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.
Cherry Blossom is a trademark
Instant shineRestores the appearance of all smooth leather
Pack size: 6ML

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Net Contents

6ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Use On: All smooth leather, vinyl shoes and accessories.How to Use:1. Ensure that the item is clean, dry and dust free.2. Wipe the sponge pad lightly over the surface to restore shine.Note: Silicone may cause certain soft leathers or light coloured materials to slightly darken. Do not use on suede or nubuck. We'd always recommend testing on an inconspicuous area before application.

