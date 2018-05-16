Mr Kipling Lemon & Raspberry Mini Batts 5 Pack

Per cake (32g)
- Energy
- 551kJ
-
- 131kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.0g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Chequered Pink and Lemon Flavour Sponge Sandwiched Together with an Apricot Filling (15%), Wrapped in a Raspberry Flavour Paste (54%).
- Moist Lemon Flavour chequered Sponge Wrapped in a Soft Raspberry Flavour Paste
- It's the Little Things that Mean the Most Like an Exceedingly Good Cake from Mr Kipling.
- Box - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceeding Good Cakes
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- No Hydrogenated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Apricot Filling (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Soya Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg White, Dried Egg, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Carmine, Lutein)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Lemon & Raspberry Mini Batts at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
5 x Mini Batts
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (32g)
|Energy
|1684kJ
|551kJ
|-
|399kcal
|131kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|3.3g
|of which Saturates
|4.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|72.8g
|23.8g
|of which Sugars
|61.2g
|20.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 5 portions
|-
|-
