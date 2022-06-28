We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Chocolate Cake Slices X6

4.8(12)Write a review
£ 2.40
£0.40/each
Clubcard Price

Per slice (28g)

Energy
413kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (17%), Finished with a Chocolate Flavoured Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar cake slices
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Deliciously Good
  • Deliciously better for you
  • 99 Calories
  • Great Taste
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetener (Maltitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Barley Malt Extract, Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Chocolate Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Chocolate Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (28g)
Energy1430kJ413kJ
-341kcal98kcal
Fat11.9g3.4g
of which Saturates1.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate50.1g14.5g
of which Sugars20.6g5.9g
Fibre7.7g2.2g
Protein4.5g1.3g
Salt0.34g0.10g
This pack contains 6 portions--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Moist texture, not much difference from original b

5 stars

Moist texture, not much difference from original but less sugar, all good.

Nice little treat and moist not dry. Would buy aga

4 stars

Nice little treat and moist not dry. Would buy again but only if on offer as i think they are pricey. Great that they are under 100 calories

Delicious but packaging needs a rethink

4 stars

As a healthier snack it's really nice, good for a lower calorie chocolate fix. Packaging is hir o'r miss and really Let's it down. Snapping off causes the adjacent pack to open

These had a good chocolatey flavour and were quite

5 stars

These had a good chocolatey flavour and were quite moist. They looked quite appetising and they compare really well to other low fat cake bars. I'll definitely buy these again as they were a good healthier option and tasted good.

These cake slices were nice, moist and chocolatey.

5 stars

These cake slices were nice, moist and chocolatey. Great to nibble on or with a nice cup of coffee. I love the fact that it's less sugar too....win!

One of my favourite Mr Kipling slices.Delicious ch

5 stars

One of my favourite Mr Kipling slices.Delicious chocolate sponge with a chocolate flavour filling, finished with a chocolate flavoured decoration. Great as a snack for lunch box.

Lovely chocolatey treat

5 stars

Great treat with a cup of tea. Great they are individually packed as well so are really handy for lunchboxes

These cakes are moist and a lovely chocolate taste

5 stars

These cakes are moist and a lovely chocolate taste. They are individually wrapped making them prefect for lunch boxes and treats. They are always a winner for me and my kids.

Lovely cake with a cup of tea

5 stars

Lovely cake for an afternoon treat, the cake is sticky and really chocolatey. Nice with a cup of tea in the afternoon as the sponge is so light and fluffy. The product is also individually packaged meaning you can have one at a time or a couple more if you get carried away!

Delicious

5 stars

My favourite cake slices, now in a handy snack pack, perfect.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

