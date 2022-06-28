Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Chocolate Cake Slices X6

Moist texture, not much difference from original b
Moist texture, not much difference from original but less sugar, all good.
Nice little treat and moist not dry. Would buy again but only if on offer as i think they are pricey. Great that they are under 100 calories
As a healthier snack it's really nice, good for a lower calorie chocolate fix. Packaging is hir o'r miss and really Let's it down. Snapping off causes the adjacent pack to open
These had a good chocolatey flavour and were quite moist. They looked quite appetising and they compare really well to other low fat cake bars. I'll definitely buy these again as they were a good healthier option and tasted good.
These cake slices were nice, moist and chocolatey. Great to nibble on or with a nice cup of coffee. I love the fact that it's less sugar too....win!
One of my favourite Mr Kipling slices.Delicious chocolate sponge with a chocolate flavour filling, finished with a chocolate flavoured decoration. Great as a snack for lunch box.
Lovely chocolatey treat
Great treat with a cup of tea. Great they are individually packed as well so are really handy for lunchboxes
These cakes are moist and a lovely chocolate taste. They are individually wrapped making them prefect for lunch boxes and treats. They are always a winner for me and my kids.
Lovely cake for an afternoon treat, the cake is sticky and really chocolatey. Nice with a cup of tea in the afternoon as the sponge is so light and fluffy. The product is also individually packaged meaning you can have one at a time or a couple more if you get carried away!
My favourite cake slices, now in a handy snack pack, perfect.