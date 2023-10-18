Staedtler Whiteboard Markers 4 Pack

STAEDTLER WHITEBOARD MARKERS 4PK

This pack of 4 STAEDTLER Lumocolor whiteboards marker pens is ideal for presentations in the office or at school. This set contains vivid trend colours including pink, light blue, light green as well as the bestselling black marker. The whiteboard pens are supplied in a stylish, reusable desktop box which acts as a practical storage solution and pen holder at the same time. As the ink can be dry wiped without leaving a trace, these whiteboard marker pens can also be used on glass and porcelain. The low odour ink is fast drying and so prevents smudges and smears for left-handed writers. STAEDTLER Lumocolor marker pens can also be left uncapped for days without drying out, making them exceptionally long lasting and the ideal solution for classroom or office presentations.

STAEDTLER is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of writing, colouring and drawing instruments, as well as premium quality modelling and polymer clays, applying centuries of experience and expertise in the development of innovative stationery. Today, STAEDTLER is an international company located in 27 countries and is Europe’s largest manufacturer of wood-cased pencils, offering a comprehensive range of stationery for school, home and work. Many of these products are internationally recognised classics, such as the Noris HB pencil, the Mars eraser and Lumocolor markers. Quality and innovation are at the heart of the STAEDTLER brand and as a result, the company’s product range is continually expanding to include a plethora of exciting products to entice people of all ages. From children exploring the world of drawing and writing for the first time, to adults who are creative novices or experienced artists looking to try new techniques.

Conforms to: ASTM D-4236 © Staedtler

Dry Safe Protection Dry Wipe Fast - drying Airplane -safe

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

4 x Whiteboard Marker

