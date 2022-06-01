We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetable And Beansprout Stir Fry 570G

2.9(10)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable And Beansprout Stir Fry 570G
£ 1.50
£2.64/kg
Clubcard Price

1/4 of a pack

Energy
268kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Stir fry vegetables with beansprouts.
  • STRAIGHT TO WOK A selection of beansprouts, carrot, cabbage and onion
  • Pack size: 570G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage, Beansprouts, Carrot, Onion.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok 5 - 6 mins Heat 15ml (1tbsp) in a frying pan or wok over a high heat. Add the vegetables directly from the bag. Stir fry for 5 - 6 minutes, stirring continuously. Reduce the heat if necessary. Serve immediately. Do not re-heat once cooled.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

570g e

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

View all Stir Fry Vegetables, Sauce & Noodles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It wasn’t what I expected. So much cabbage in it w

2 stars

It wasn’t what I expected. So much cabbage in it won’t buy again

Too much tough cabbage in this product.

2 stars

Too much tough cabbage in this product.

Avoid

2 stars

Not particularly good quality, it was a substitute on an online order. I wouldn't but it again

Bad quality

1 stars

The bag contained lots of badly chopped veg with a lot of chunks of stalk that were inedible. Didn't taste too fresh either. Won't be buying again.

Excellent Value

4 stars

Really good value for money. You just need to go through it whilst cooking to remove a few thick stalks.

Large portion

5 stars

Very large portion. Tasty & easy to cook.

good offer and versatile

5 stars

i use the offer of the noodles and veg and sauce to make soup it is great - all my family love it and even the dogs love licking the bowls to make them dishwasher clean

Not recommended as it is mostly cabbage

1 stars

I was really disappointed in this stir fry vegetables and bean sprouts mix. All we had was mostly cabbage and thick chunks of stork. I picked out a lot of the cabbage, but that was all you could taste when cooked. I usually use Tesco’s fresh Sir fry vegetables but I definitely would not buy this again. I have Tesco home delivery, but if I had seen it in the shop I would not have bought it. I definitely would not recommend it.

Quality can vary

4 stars

Quality and ingredients can vary hence 4 stars

Stir fry chicken ok

3 stars

Stir fry chicken ok

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here