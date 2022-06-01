Tesco Vegetable And Beansprout Stir Fry 570G

It wasn’t what I expected. So much cabbage in it w
It wasn’t what I expected. So much cabbage in it won’t buy again
Too much tough cabbage in this product.
Too much tough cabbage in this product.
Avoid
Not particularly good quality, it was a substitute on an online order. I wouldn't but it again
Bad quality
The bag contained lots of badly chopped veg with a lot of chunks of stalk that were inedible. Didn't taste too fresh either. Won't be buying again.
Excellent Value
Really good value for money. You just need to go through it whilst cooking to remove a few thick stalks.
Large portion
Very large portion. Tasty & easy to cook.
good offer and versatile
i use the offer of the noodles and veg and sauce to make soup it is great - all my family love it and even the dogs love licking the bowls to make them dishwasher clean
Not recommended as it is mostly cabbage
I was really disappointed in this stir fry vegetables and bean sprouts mix. All we had was mostly cabbage and thick chunks of stork. I picked out a lot of the cabbage, but that was all you could taste when cooked. I usually use Tesco’s fresh Sir fry vegetables but I definitely would not buy this again. I have Tesco home delivery, but if I had seen it in the shop I would not have bought it. I definitely would not recommend it.
Quality can vary
Quality and ingredients can vary hence 4 stars
Stir fry chicken ok
Stir fry chicken ok